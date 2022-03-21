Bruins agree to two-year contract extension with Jake DeBrusk ahead of Monday’s trade deadline

DeBrusk, who requested to be traded prior to the start of this season, still could be dealt Monday, prior to the league’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. It’s possible general manager Don Sweeney already has a deal in place to move DeBrusk, and the deal announced this morning is part of a sign-and-trade agreement aimed at moving the 25-year-old DeBrusk.

Less than five hours to Monday’s NHL trade deadline, the Bruins announced they signed disgruntled winger Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension that carries budget-friendly $4 million cap hit.

Sweeney, who on Saturday acquired top defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim, is not scheduled to address the media until after 4 p.m. Monday.

For reasons he has not made public, DeBrusk requested to be traded during the offseason, presumably because of disagreement over how he has been used in the lineup by coach Bruce Cassidy.

DeBrusk has continued not to comment about why he asked for a moving, telling a Globe reporter on a recent road trip that he chose to “plead the fifth” rather than explain his position.

DeBrusk, on the books for nearly $5 million this season, is taking a step back in his current salary. But the $4 million figure represents a slight increase over his $3.675 million cap hit of the last two seasons.

