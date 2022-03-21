Bruins trade Zach Senyshyn for Senators defenseman Josh Brown

The Bruins added some size and heft to their backline Monday in a deal that sent prospect Zach Senyshyn, one of their three first-round draft picks in 2015, to the Ottawa Senators.

The trade brings in Josh Brown, a 6-foot-5-inch, 217-pound defenseman with a righthanded stick who this season has played 46 games with the Senators, producing a modest 0-6—6 line.

Brown, a candidate to join the varsity roster, is on course to be an unrestricted free agent this July. He is on an expiring deal that carries a modest $1.2 million cap hit.