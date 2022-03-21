Celtics have a perfect road trip, hold off Thunder for their fourth straight victory

But in the end, none of it mattered. Not the tired legs. Not the absences. Not Tre Mann going 6 for 6 from the 3-point line in the second period. These Celtics continue to flick away reasons that their climb could take a pause.

OKLAHOMA CITY — If there was a night for the Celtics to stumble, this one certainly had plenty of the ingredients. They were playing their third game in four nights, in their third time zone in three games, with two key starters out because of injuries. What’s more, they watched as an opposing role player erupted for a once-in-a-lifetime quarter.

On Monday, they scored the game’s first 13 points, led by as many as 26, and held off a late Thunder rally just as the wear and tear from the trip started to leave a mark. The Celtics eventually secured a 132-123 win that capped a perfect 4-0 Western Conference road trip.

The Celtics (45-28) are in a virtual tie for second in the Eastern Conference with the Bucks and 76ers.

Jayson Tatum had 36 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, and Grant Williams added a career-high 20 starting for center Robert Williams (knee). Derrick White had 18 points starting in place of Marcus Smart (illness). Mann finished with a career-high 35 points for the Thunder, sparked by his second-quarter explosion.

Boston led by 20 points with less than five minutes left before the Thunder began to crawl back. A Darius Bazley 3-pointer with 2:00 left pulled Oklahoma City within 124-115, and a Mann layup with 55 seconds left made it 130-123. During this run, the Thunder got layups whenever they pleased, which certainly did not please Celtics coach Ime Udoka. But Oklahoma City could get no closer.

Observations from the game:

▪ On Boston’s first possession, Al Horford fed Tatum for an easy layup, and that was a good early indicator of the level of resistance the Celtics offense would face in the first half. They needed less than two minutes to explode to a 13-0 lead, continuing their dominant road trip.

▪ Grant Williams started in place of Robert Williams. He has made his biggest impact this season spotting up in the corners for open 3-pointers as defenses swarm more dangerous weapons. But on Monday, Williams was much more aggressive attacking the basket. He had a pair of strong first-quarter dunks and nearly threw down a third over the top of a Thunder defender. Williams had 13 points and four rebounds at the break.

▪ The Celtics’ offense has come alive recently, but White hadn’t taken part in the scoring binges. He missed both of his first-half 3-pointers but did have four first-quarter assists. Then at the start of the third quarter, after Oklahoma City sliced its deficit to 10, White drilled a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play, helping Boston quickly push its advantage back to 18.

▪ During this road trip the Celtics defense has slowed superstars such as Klay Thompson and Nikola Jokic, so it probably didn’t expect to have its hands full with Mann, who entered the night averaging less than 10 points per game. But Mann caught fire in the second quarter, when he made all six of his 3-point attempts. He was a perfect 7 for 7 in the half, and Udoka probably didn’t like seeing him walk into his last one from the top of the key with little resistance. In most cases, an explosion such as that one would be a recipe for an upset. But the Thunder trailed by 14 at halftime anyway.

▪ Tatum seemed focused on getting his teammates involved in the offense at the start. Midway through the second quarter, he’d taken just three shots. But then he watched the Thunder slice a 20-point deficit to 12, and he needed just over a minute to go on a personal 8-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers.

▪ The Thunder sliced what once was a 22-point lead to 68-58 on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunk with 9:43 left in the third. In most cases, this would result in an instant timeout by Udoka. But in this situation he chose to let his team play through it, and it responded with aplomb, going on a 9-2 run that led the Thunder to be the team that called timeout. Udoka has been pleased with his team’s response to runs throughout this trip.

▪ Payton Pritchard connected on his first 3-point attempt and stretched his three-game streak of made 3-pointers to 10 before missing his next one. That one miss didn’t really cool him off, however. He drilled his next two from long range and had 18 points through three quarters.

▪ Horford received a nice ovation from the Thunder crowd during pregame introductions. He played in just 28 games for the Thunder last season before being shut down so the team could focus on the development of its younger players, but his contributions as a mentor were appreciated.

