For local high school teams, it’s spring forward, back to normal as 2022 season begins

Coach Dalicandro has watched this group grow up through the youth and high school lacrosse ranks, and now they have the responsibility of leading one of the state’s perennial championship contenders.

It was the final opening day for a senior class that holds a special place in coach Tom Dalicandro’s heart. Matt Dalicandro, Tom’s son, is a senior attackman for the Patriots — a key piece of the senior class that has its sights set on a Division 2 state title defense.

Concord-Carlisle’s first day of boys’ lacrosse practice Monday was special for reasons beyond the rare 60-degree March weather.

“I’ve coached my son and these kids for seven, eight, nine years, so I’m trying to make sure that I enjoy it,” Dalicandro said. “Really, it’s special, and I want the guys to feel that way too, regardless of how the season ends.”

Advertisement

Tom Dalicandro and the Concord-Carlisle boys' lacrosse team started preparations to defend its 2021 state championship. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots are coming off a dominant 2021 season in which the team went 16-3 on the way to a state championship win over Longmeadow. Both 2021 All-Scholastic selection Conor Trant and starting goalie Steven Cohen, an All-Scholastic honorable mention, have graduated, leaving a significant hole in between the pipes and at the faceoff X.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Dalicandro is confident in his team’s ability to find a starting goalie, a consistently strong position for Concord-Carlisle. Seniors Carter O’Brien and Davis Lambert, and sophomore Kal Lonergan will all vie for playing time early in the season.

“They’re all good enough to start, and they’re very, very good goalies,” Dalicandro said. “We’re so lucky to be deep at the goaltender position.”

For Brookline boys’ tennis, recent success has ushered in a tidal wave of new athletes. After overmore than 50 students showed up to the team’s first meeting, coach Michael Mowatt welcomed a group of 47 to the Warriors’ opening day practice.

Advertisement

Before arriving at Brookline, Mowatt said his previous record for opening day attendance was 22, with numbers as low as 8 in prior years. After three consecutive state titles, the excitement surrounding the program is clear.

“I think the word is out that we have a good program,” Mowatt said.

The Warriors will also have to replace a significant amount of senior production following the departure of Nos. 2 and 3 singles athletes Sam Feldman, who now plays at Brown, and Noah Schwartz.

“There are big shoes to fill, but I think we have a talented program,” Mowatt said.

Notre Dame commit and senior Jayanth Devaiah leads the team atop the singles lineup. Devaiah, along with fellow senior captains Teo Dimov and Anders St. Clair, helped lead Monday’s practice, and a short intersquad tournament early in the season will establish Brookline’s initial starting lineup for the challenging Bay State Conference season.

Taunton softball coach Carrie Consalvi already has a state championship under her belt, but she’d never led a traditional first day of practice before Monday.

The second-year coach, whose Tigers clinched the Division 1 title on July 5 last year, kept a keen eye on nearly 60 aspiring players across two fields on a sunny, breezy afternoon.

“It was a phenomenal first day,” Consalvi said.

Last year, the first day of practice didn’t arrive until April 26, and before it could start there were nearly 30 minutes of symptom checks. Everyone wore masks and players were separated into pods.

Advertisement

“It’s like night and day,” Consalvi said. “Last year, it felt like we were going into battle. This year, I think I was so much more excited and you could feel the players were excited to have the normalcy.”

The Tigers aren’t wasting any time ramping up for the 2022 season. They’re quickly moving through tryouts and cuts before a trio of scrimmages hosted by King Philip on Saturday in Wrentham.

“We’re not messing around,” said Consalvi, who has to replace five senior starters, four of whom are playing in college, including Villanova pitcher Kelsey White. “We have a good group. Good talent. You can feel the vibe of the team. They’re very supportive of each other. They have a good spirit. I’m psyched.”

At Milton High, where the Wildcats are coming off a 17-3 record and an appearance in the Division 2 South baseball championship, coach Brendan Morrissey was all smiles at his first practice of the year.

“It’s nice to be back around the guys,” he said. “It’s honestly a lot of fun. The kids had fun being around each other.”

The Wildcats mostly practiced inside Monday, setting up their bullpen to get some work for their talented pitching staff. Milton returns Bay State Conference MVP Charlie Walker, a Northeastern commit, as well as senior Brian Foley and junior Owen McHugh, who are both bound for UMass Lowell.

“These guys are locked in,” Morrissey said. “It’s a really great group. We have 12 returning guys and some open spots guys are competing for.”

Advertisement

While the 10 returning varsity players from Xaverian’s 2021 Division 1 baseball state championship squad started their season with a quiet practice in the gym, the rest of the Hawks hopefuls were outside shagging fly balls off coach Gerry Lambert’s fungo bat.

“It feels as normal as it has in a while, and that’s a very good thing,” said Lambert, who is coming off his third state championship as the school’s baseball coach.

Coming off last year’s 18-1 record and 2-0 title game win over Leominster, Lambert was quick to remind this year’s newcomers they haven’t won anything yet.

“We talked about this being a new year,” he said. “There’s a special emphasis that’s necessary given how fortunate we were last year. There’s an emphasis on being 0-0.”

Lambert has built a strong schedule that he hopes will help his team in the statewide power rankings, which will be used to seed the baseball tournament for the first time this spring. While the Hawks graduated the majority of their pitching staff from last year, Lambert is enthusiastic about the talent he has on hand. He’ll get a better sense of what his new-look pitching staff offers Saturday when Xaverian hosts Braintree and Xavier (Conn.) in a pair of scrimmages.

“Every year is a new journey,” Lambert said. “This year’s group is ready to go.”

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.

After an abbreviated spring season in 2021, the Concord-Carlisle boys' lacrosse team and others across the state already have a leg up with practices starting Monday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.