Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bats keep bopping to back Michael Wacha’s debut

Breakdown: Michael Wacha and five relievers combined on a six-hitter (all singles) with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Wacha allowed four hits and a walk in three innings, but got two double-play grounders. Christian Vázquez had an RBI double in the first inning. Jarren Duran was 2 for 2 with a double, and Ryan Fitzgerald hit his second homer. Through five games, the Sox have outscored their opponents, 30-9.

Next: The Sox play the Rays in Port Charlotte at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Rich Hill is the starter, with Garrett Whitlock to follow. Both are scheduled for two innings.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.