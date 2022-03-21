Patriots shore up offensive line with two-year deal for tackle Trent Brown

After losing left guard Ted Karras via free agency and right guard Shaq Mason via trade, the Patriots have re-signed right tackle Trent Brown to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.
Brown, who turns 29 in April, provides the Patriots with a formidable, 6-foot-8, 380-pound presence on the right side of the offensive line.
There is reason to be concerned about Brown’s availability, given that he played in only nine games last year because of a calf injury. But when he was available, Brown proved to be extremely effective in both pass protection and run blocking. He allowed just one sack in 489 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Advertisement
Brown also flew to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks during free agency, but ultimately decided to stay in New England, extending his second stint. Brown first joined the Patriots for the 2018 season after a trade with the 49ers, before inking a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders. He then returned to New England in 2021 via a trade for a fifth-round pick.
During his second stint, Brown often expressed his appreciation for the organization and city.
With Brown back in the fold, New England’s projected offensive line also features David Andrews at center, Michael Onwenu at left guard, and Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. There is still a hole at right guard.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.