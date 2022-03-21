Patriots shore up offensive line with two-year deal for tackle Trent Brown

After losing left guard Ted Karras via free agency and right guard Shaq Mason via trade, the Patriots have re-signed right tackle Trent Brown to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Brown, who turns 29 in April, provides the Patriots with a formidable, 6-foot-8, 380-pound presence on the right side of the offensive line.

There is reason to be concerned about Brown’s availability, given that he played in only nine games last year because of a calf injury. But when he was available, Brown proved to be extremely effective in both pass protection and run blocking. He allowed just one sack in 489 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.