Phil Mickelson is out of the Masters this year

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, embroiled in controversy since he backed a rival Saudi Arabian golf league, pulled out of the Masters Monday, Augusta National officials told Golf Digest.

In February, Mickelson disparaged the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan, and even the Saudi league he so eagerly sided with, then said he was stepping away from competitive golf.

The backlash was swift. Prominent players, including Rory McIlroy, lambasted Mickelson, calling him “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.” Then Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, leaving Mickselon on a desert island by himself.