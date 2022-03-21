fb-pixel Skip to main content
stan grossfeld | postcard from spring training

Postcard from spring training: Bobby Dalbec keeps it cool and loose

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated March 21, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Fort Myers, Fl- 3.20/2021 (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)- Bobby Dalbec stretching and swinging under the stands.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Although fans routinely see the Red Sox stretching on the field, the players also do it under the stands, in an area adjacent to the dugout. It’s dark and cool down there and it provides shelter from the relentless sun.

Bobby Dalbec does a lot of stretching before a game.

“Big-body guys get really tight and slow, so I’ve got to get loose,” he says.

His father is an executive at Atlantic Records and Dalbec plays guitar.

He also plays games.

“No judgment here, but what are your favorite artists?” he asks.

Dalbec is definitely a classic rocker. Zeppelin, Hendrix, the Beatles, Rush, Cream, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Van Halen are some of his favorites.

As for the imaginary swing …

“It’s just stretching,” he says. “I’m just trying to feel my lower body. I’m not thinking home runs here.”

No word on whether he plays air guitar down here.

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.

