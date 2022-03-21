Rangers sign ex-Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards to one-year deal in bullpen role

Free-agent righthander Garrett Richards signed a one-year contract Sunday with the Rangers, who are expected to use the former starter in a role pitching multiple innings out of the bullpen. The deal guarantees Richards $5.5 million, including his $4.5 million salary this season. The Rangers also hold a $9 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. Richards was 7-8 with a 4.87 ERA with the Boston Red Sox last season, when he started 22 games into early August before making his last 18 appearances out of the bullpen ... Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Rockies agreed Monday to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons, and $16 million in each of the last two years ... The Cardinals claimed lefthander Packy Naughton off waivers from the Angels ...Lefthander Matthew Boyd signed a $5.2 million, one-year contract with the Giants.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Lillard had abdominal surgery on Jan. 13, and it was widely expected he would not return. The Blazers made it official. The team said that Lillard has “progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol” and has reached performance benchmarks.

SOCCER

Russia unsuccessful in third soccer ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed a third request by the Russian soccer federation for urgent rulings to freeze FIFA and UEFA decisions before World Cup playoffs begin this week. The latest challenge was against a decision by FIFA leaders on March 8 to award Poland a bye into a playoff bracket final scheduled next week without having to face Russia. The latest dismissal confirms Poland will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic next week with a place at the World Cup tournament in Qatar at stake. All three teams had already refused to play Russia.

Brenden Aaronson out for final three WC qualifiers

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers after injuring a knee during pregame warmups with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. After Aaronson got hurt Sunday, the US Soccer Federation had said he would report to the national team in Houston. Aaronson did not travel to the US ... Veteran defender Pepe has been ruled out of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Turkey after testing positive for COVID-19 . The Portuguese Football Federation said Pepe has gone into isolation and Tiago Djaló of French club Lille was called as his replacement ahead of Thursday’s playoff game in Porto ... Right backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James were among four players to withdraw from the England squad because of injuries ahead of friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and striker Tammy Abraham also pulled out.

COLLEGES

Maryland hires Kevin Willard as men’s basketball coach

Kevin Willard and Maryland both achieved a degree of success over the past decade. Now they’re teaming up in the hope that bigger and better things are on the horizon. Willard is taking over as Maryland’s basketball coach after a dozen seasons at Seton Hall. The Terrapins announced the hire three days after Seton Hall’s season ended with a loss to TCU in the NCAA Tournament. Willard took the Pirates to five of the last six NCAA tournaments, although they made the second round only once.

Matt McMahon taking over LSU men’s basketball team

LSU is filling its men’s basketball coaching vacancy with Murray State’s Matt McMahon, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the hiring, first reported by ESPN, has not been announced. The hiring comes two days after Murray State’s season ended with a loss to Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament ... Kansas State hired Jerome Tang to be its next basketball coach , entrusting a program that’s had plenty of recent success but fallen on hard times to one of the architects of Baylor’s rise to national prominence. The Wildcats hired Tang to replace Bruce Weber two days after the top-seeded Bears were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by North Carolina in overtime ... Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens announced he is declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent. The Associated Press Big Ten newcomer of the year averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as the highest-ranked recruit in program history ... La Salle fired coach Ashley Howard after four seasons without a winning record.

MISCELLANY

Bob Baffert’s request for stay of suspension denied

A Kentucky judge has denied Bob Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his representatives to seek emergency relief through the state’s Court of Appeals. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards last month suspended Baffert for 90 days, fining him $7,500, and disqualified Medina Spirit for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system when he won the Kentucky Derby last year... One million tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be sold for $26.50 each with availability for all 32 sports, organizers said. The Paris proposal to the IOC sets the basic price lower than at the 2012 London Olympics, where the 20 pounds tickets cost more than $31 at the exchange rate then ... Indiana’s governor vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports while signing another measure eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public.

