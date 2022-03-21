How Trevor Story’s signing affects the Red Sox’ payroll and luxury tax implications

Once finalized, the tentative six-year, $140 million agreement with shortstop-turned-second baseman Trevor Story will push the projected Red Sox’ 2022 payroll to approximately $236 million – north of the $230 million mark (the so-called first luxury tax threshold) at which teams will incur financial penalties for spending next season.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After two seasons of ducking below the luxury tax threshold, the Red Sox are once again primed to pay a payroll surcharge in hopes of building a contending team.

If the team continues to add — perhaps with the addition of a fourth outfielder this spring, and potentially with further upgrades via trade during the season — that number could increase further.

Advertisement

Regardless of other roster moves, the Sox (barring a trade) appear set to exceed the luxury tax threshold for the first time since a $243.5 million payroll in 2019 resulted in a $13.4 million tax hit. Before the 2020 season, the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo and prospects, a move that drew down their payroll below that season’s $208 million line. Last season, they spent just under the $210 million luxury tax line.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

A look at the Red Sox' projected 2022 payroll For luxury tax purposes, here's a look at what each player on the Red Sox 26-man roster will make. The * denotes an arbitration estimate from MLBTradeRumors.com. ** denotes estimates for pre-arbitration-eligible players. Position Player Salary (AAV) in $M Starters SP1 Eovaldi 17 SP2 Sale 25.6 SP3 Pivetta 3.2* SP4 Wacha 7 SP5 Hill 5 SP6 Paxton 5.8 Bullpen RP1 Barnes 9.375 RP2 Brasier 1.4 RP3 Taylor 1.1* RP4 Robles 2.25 RP5 Sawamura 1.2 RP6 Houck 0.75** RP7 Whitlock 0.75** RP8 Diekman 4 RP9 Strahm 3 Lineup C1 Vázquez 6.75 C2 Plawecki 2.25 1B Dalbec 0.75** 2B Story 23.33 3B Devers 11.1 SS Bogaerts 20 LF Verdugo 3.2 CF Hernandez 7 RF Bradley 12 DH Martinez 19.375 Bench Middle IF Arroyo 1.1* Corner IF Shaw 1.5 OF ? ? Other Subsidy to LA Price 16 SOURCE : MLB sources, MLBTradeRumors.com, Cot's Contracts

And here's a look at the totals, and where it places the Red Sox in regards to the luxury tax. Category Total (in millions) Rotation 63.6 Bullpen 23.8 Starting position players 105.8 Bench 2.6 Subsidy 16 Minor-league 40-man 2.5 Benefits 16.5 Pre-Arb Player Pool 1.7 In-season callups/signings 3.5 Total 236 Luxury tax threshold 230 $M over first threshold 6 $M under third threshold 34 SOURCE : MLB sources, MLBTradeRumors.com, Cot's Contracts

The projection of a payroll in excess of $230 million for 2022 is not fixed. The precise structure of Story’s contract could change his average annual value from the anticipated $23.3 million average.

Moreover, the salaries of several Red Sox players who are either arbitration-eligible (Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, Josh Taylor, Christian Arroyo) and pre-arbitration-eligible (Bobby Dalbec, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock, among others) still have yet to be determined.

There are four different luxury tax thresholds, each coming with progressively higher tax rates. Teams that spend at least $40 million beyond the first luxury tax threshold – meaning carrying a $270 million payroll in 2022 – would also suffer a draft pick penalty, with their top selection getting bumped down 10 spots in the 2023 draft.

Advertisement

For now, the Sox are nowhere near that level. But after two seasons of roster moves that involved contortions to stay below the first luxury tax threshold, the team appears ready to operate with greater freedom in trying to forge a path to the 2022 postseason.

The Red Sox have spent beyond the luxury tax threshold in 10 of the 19 seasons since its introduction in roughly its current form in the 2003 season.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.