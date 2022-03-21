The Red Sox were baseball’s worst defensive infield last season. How they’re fixing it goes deeper than Trevor Story.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the back fields of Fenway South on Saturday morning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora left his infielders sprawling, diving, and leaping in pursuit of a rapid succession of balls he sprayed at them from a distance of about 45 feet with a fungo bat.

Cora and the Red Sox infielders broke into laughter, before Cora jokingly admonished the onlooker.

“Don’t ask him for an autograph!” he shouted.

When Devers later made a diving stop, Cora encouraged Devers to wave to the same fan.

Advertisement

Such scenes have been regular this spring, where Red Sox infielders are taking part in high-intensity drills meant to improve the first-step quickness that often seemed absent last year. In those exercises — and, more dramatically, in the six-year, $140 million deal with Trevor Story — there is an acknowledgement: The Red Sox need better infield defense.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Going into the offseason, it was something that we spent a lot of time talking about, trying to figure out what’s the most, the best way to help guys improve,” said third base coach Carlos Febles, who works with the team’s infielders.

The need to do so was obvious. The Red Sox did more to turn seemingly harmless ground balls into rallies than any other team in baseball last year. Across baseball, hitters had a .241 average on grounders. Against the Red Sox, that mark jumped to .273, the highest against any team in the game.

How bad were the Red Sox as a team? A collection of statistics in four categories, and how the Red Sox compared to the rest of the majors. Statistic Major league average Red Sox Red Sox rank Average on grounders .241 .273 30th Expected Average on grounders .242 .251 29th Difference -.001 +.022 30th Hits on groundballs 424 486 30th

The Sox gave up 486 hits on grounders — again, the most in the majors. The average team allowed about 62 fewer hits on ground balls.

The problem wasn’t at one position. It was everywhere.

Rough diamond The Sox gave up the most hits in the majors last year on ground balls, a problem that grew from everywhere. Player Position Outs Above Average Rank Rafael Devers 3B -13 43rd of 43 Xander Bogaerts SS -9 35th of 36 Bobby Dalbec 1B -7 36th of 36 Kiké Hernández 2B -4 34th of 37 Christian Arroyo 2B +1 21st of 37 SOURCE : BaseballSavant.com

Statcast’s Outs Above Average (OAA) examines the likelihood that a ball in play is converted into an out based on a fielder’s positioning, how hard the ball was hit, and its launch angle. Based on that data, Baseball Savant identified Devers (13 outs below average) and Bobby Dalbec (minus-7 at first base) as the worst qualifying defensive players at their positions. Xander Bogaerts (minus-9) was second-worst among shortstops. While Christian Arroyo graded as just above average (plus-1) at second base, Kiké Hernández (minus-4) was fourth-worst in his 47 games at the position.

Advertisement

“Everybody points out the left side of the infield,” Cora said of Bogaerts and Devers. “It’s not only those two guys that everybody talks about.”

Even before signing Story, the Red Sox focused on making their players more agile, and more explosive in their first steps. Febles has emphasized better pre-pitch movement, believing better timing on a hop could help make Red Sox infielders react quicker.

“We were not consistent on our pre-pitch. Because of that, we were not good on the first step,” said Febles. “We’re focusing with guys now on making routine plays. That’s our main focus. That’s why we’re focusing on pre-pitch, so we can get to those balls we should get.”

Of course, adding Story should help as well. The 29-year-old has long graded as a well-above-average shortstop, credited with 18 career outs above average at short — a position with the highest bar in the infield. Though he graded as seven outs below average at short in 2021 — partly the product of an arm injury — the Sox envision standout defense at second.

Advertisement

“I played with Dustin Pedoria. I played with Ian Kinsler. Those two guys were Gold Glove guys,” said Bogaerts. “Story has that kind of capability also.”

“You’re going to be pitching to contact even more,” starter Nate Eovaldi said. “To have Bogey and Trevor up the middle, our team immediately gets a lot better and it’s going to be fun.”

With Story’s shortstop-caliber range at second, the Sox may shade Bogaerts slightly more toward the hole — where he struggled to make plays last year — and thus move Devers slightly closer to the third-base line, freeing him to make more plays to his left and taking advantage of his strength in that direction.

Story should help with their range, but he alone will not be enough to turn the worst defensive infield in baseball into a source of consistency and stability.

And so, the team is looking to Dalbec to build on the defensive progress he made last year at first base, a position he played full-time for the first time in 2021. For Devers to develop greater consistency in his fundamentals and allow his above-average range — “The best on the team,” noted Febles — to play. And for Bogaerts, whom they view as incredibly reliable on balls he reaches, to improve his anticipation and first-step quickness.

Bogaerts and Devers both were given offseason strength training programs geared to increase their defensive explosiveness, with some early promising signs. In Monday’s exhibition game against Atlanta, both initiated double plays in the early innings. Atlanta coaches Ron Washington and Eric Young, both considered excellent judges of defensive talent, took note.

Advertisement

“Those guys, they know baseball. They’re the world champs for a reason, and they’re good baseball people, so I love playing them because they’re very honest and they like what they see,” said Cora. “They’re very impressed with Xander and Raffy, the way they look, the way they’re moving. . . . We’ll take it as a compliment.”

They also have taken Story as a complement, part of the team’s hope to transform an area of weakness.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.