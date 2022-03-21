Robert Williams, Marcus Smart sidelined for Monday’s game against Thunder

“I saw when it happened, jumped off the wrong leg and I saw him rubbing it,” Udoka said, “and it flared up a little bit, so, giving him the night off.”

Williams has dealt with occasional knee pain throughout this season, and coach Ime Udoka said Williams felt some pain when he landed awkwardly after going for a lob in Boston’s win over the Nuggets Sunday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Celtics’ resurgence has coincided with the starting lineup being healthy for an extended period, but the team was missing two starters against the Thunder Monday night. Center Robert Williams sat out because of knee tendinitis, and guard Marcus Smart was sidelined with a non-COVID illness.

Udoka said Williams’s tendinitis issues have generally cleared up pretty quickly this year, so he does not anticipate this to be a long-term setback. Smart, meanwhile, left Sunday’s game because of a sinus issue, but Udoka does not expect him to be out for long, either.

Derrick White and Grant Williams replaced Smart and Williams in the starting lineup. Second-year wing Aaron Nesmith returned after missing seven games because of a sprained ankle. Udoka said Nesmith would not be on a strict minutes restriction.

“It’s just a pain-tolerance thing,” Udoka said. “That’s what it’s kind of been, him cutting certain directions, and now he feels comfortable with that, we’re good throwing him out there.”

Horford revitalized

Al Horford’s 76ers tenure ended with a thud when he was traded to the Thunder in a salary-clearing move after his lone season in Philadelphia in 2019-20. Horford, who had spent most of his career tussling in the playoffs, was suddenly with a franchise in the early stages of what figures to be a lengthy rebuild.

He played just 28 games with the Thunder last year before being shut down so the team could focus on the development of its younger players, and at 34 years old, there were no guarantees he would get another good chance.

But Horford said those quiet months with the Thunder turned out to be incredibly valuable. After so many long, grueling seasons, he was able to rest and refocus on his conditioning and skill-work while also serving as a mentor. Then last summer he returned to Boston when the Celtics traded Kemba Walker and a first-round pick to the Thunder.

“Anytime an older player can play half a year that’s going to be beneficial,” Udoka said. “He kind of got back to who he was here last year. We played him with Brooklyn here and he was a different player. It gave him a chance to lead, and all that’s been beneficial coming back to us. But having that year off on his body and kind of getting reinvigorated had him coming to camp in great shape with us. He was motivated coming back, he was well-rested, he came back in tremendous shape and has been invaluable for us this year.”

Tatum is East player of the week

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on Monday was named the Eastern Conference player of the week. It was the third time he has received the honor this season, and the second his month.

Tatum averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5 assists and shot 59.2 percent from the field in wins over the Warriors, Kings and Nuggets.





