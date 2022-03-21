UConn relies on defense to beat UCF

Diamond Battles scored 12 points, Brittney Smith added 11, and Tay Sanders had 10 for UCF (26-4), which saw its season end along with a 14-game winning streak.

Christyn Williams added 12 points and Paige Bueckers had 9 for the Huskies (27-5), who have not allowed an opponent to score more than 51 points in their last 10 games.

STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored 16 points and hit two key free throws late as No. 2 seed UConn outfought No. 7 seed UCF, 52-47, in a defensive slugfest Monday night to advance to an NCAA record 28th straight Sweet 16.

These two former American Athletic Conference foes knew each other well and the Knights weren’t intimidated playing in front of a loud sold-out Connecticut crowd where the students were cheering baskets made in pregame warmups.

The Huskies led by just 3 points at halftime, but extended that to 12 points midway through the fourth quarter.

They led by 10 before Sanders’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 3½ minutes remaining made it 48-41 and started the Knights’ final push.

UCF closed the gap to 3 points twice, the last time when Williams fouled Smith with 15.1 seconds left and the 6-foot-3-inch post hit her foul shots to cut the deficit to 50-47.

But Sanders fouled Fudd on the other end and the freshman calmly made her free throws to seal the win.

The game was extremely physical, with both teams pressing and playing lock-down defense. There were 45 fouls called, 24 on UCF.

The Knights held UConn to just 14 baskets on 48 shots (29.2 percent), but hit just 16 of their 46 (34.8 percent). UCF also struggled from the foul line, going just 10 of 20.