With Hampus Lindholm in the mix, Bruce Cassidy has some options on Bruins blue line

“Once we get back to Boston and we get on the ice together as a team and he’s there and all the guys are there, we’ll see how the chemistry goes on Thursday and then Saturday,” Cassidy said before Monday night’s game against the Canadiens in Montreal.

Hampus Lindholm is expected to be available to make his Bruins debut, and Cassidy already imagines plugging him into one of the top two defensive pairings alongside either Charlie McAvoy or Brandon Carlo .

When the Bruins return to TD Garden Thursday to face the Lightning, coach Bruce Cassidy will get his first chance to experiment with a new weapon.

Cassidy said he’d like to see Lindholm get some time with both McAvoy and Carlo to get a sense of both pairs look. How he mixes and matches those three — along with Matt Grzelcyk, who’s been on the top pairing with McAvoy — could depend on the opposition.

“Carlo and [Lindholm] are two big guys, so if it happens to be a bigger line then maybe we’ll go that way,” Cassidy said. “If Grizz can handle the line he’s matched up with Charlie — he’s played with him — it could be flipped the other way. I think it’s a little bit to be determined. But that’s where he’s going to go.

“He’s going to play in all situations and I think he’s going to play well for us. He’s excited to be here. He’s done that for eight, nine years in the league. So I suspect that his game will be up to speed and we’ll just have to figure out how he complements Charlie or Brandon or both.”

Lindholm was eager to see how he fit next to either of his new teammates.

“They’re both great players,” Lindholm said. “The whole team itself, there’s some really good players on the squad. I’m a guy that always wants to be a guy that’s known for making guys better out there when I’m on the ice.

“I think any guy I get to play with, I’m a guy that wants to be that kind of Swiss Army Knife that you can fit into any role, that you can play anywhere. That’s something that’s always been my strength. That’s something that I value as a D-man to be that two-way defenseman that you can put anywhere in a situation to help the team win some hockey games.”

Frederic makes adjustment

The move from center to wing can be tricky for a young player, and Cassidy watched Trent Frederic go through it early in the season. Simple things such as moving your feet make a difference.

“I think that’s part of going from center to the wing, you’ve got to get going quicker,” Cassidy said. “You’re in tighter spaces in the middle. You’re more in motion. So he’s had to adjust to that.

The first five months of the season were an adjustment period for the fourth-year forward, but he’s now is in the middle of his best stretch of the season, posting a 2-6—8 line while going plus-8 over nine games in March.

The difference, Cassidy said, was that Frederic is playing to his strengths on a line with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith.

“At the start of the year, he was looking to make plays, get the puck to people as opposed to just playing hockey, get moving, and then letting this hockey sense take over,” Cassidy said.

The third line has consistently answered Cassidy’s call to take the puck inside, taking advantage of their size to create opportunities in front of the net.

“It’s made them a handful to play against,” Cassidy said. “Sometimes you also get in these peaks and valleys of offensive possession, pucks finding you, etc. Right now, it’s going their way, which is good, and when you can take advantage of that, that’s even more of a positive.”

Bergeron out again

Patrice Bergeron missed his third straight game Monday night because of an arm injury. He’s missed seven games this season. The Bruins were 2-3-1 without him before last night . . . The Bruins are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games and 8-2-0 in their last 10 road games . . . The Bruins will start a five-game homestand Thursday. It will be their longest stretch of home games since they played seven straight at the Garden in January . . . Entering Monday, the Bruins have won five straight against Montreal going back to 2019. The two teams have one matchup left, April 24 in Montreal.

