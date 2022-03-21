Russia broadens Mariupol assault as signs of stalemate take shape

The city has been without food, water, electricity or gas since the early days after the Feb. 24 invasion. But its situation deteriorated even more over the weekend, with reports of raging street battles and Russian forces successfully conquering three neighborhoods. On Sunday morning, the Azov battalion, a Ukrainian regiment that has drawn far-right fighters from around the world and is charged with the city’s defense, said four Russian naval vessels had shelled the city.

Among the freshly devastated was an art school, where about 400 residents were hiding, according to city officials who claimed it had been bombed by Russian forces targeting civilians. The number of casualties was not known.

LVIV, Ukraine — Firing rockets and bombs from the land, air, and — probably for the first time — from warships in the Sea of Azov, Russian forces broadened their bombardment of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Sunday and have forcibly deported thousands of residents, according to city officials and witnesses.

“The besieged Mariupol will go down in the history of responsibility for war crimes,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said in a speech to the nation late Saturday.

Ukrainian officials said Sunday that an attack by a Russian tank on a home for the elderly in a town called Kreminna in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region had killed 56 people March 11. The incident was belatedly reported, authorities said, because fighting had made access impossible.

Despite four days of negotiations last week between Ukraine and Russia, there was little indication of progress toward peace. Still, Zelenskyy reiterated his desire to engage diplomatically with the Russians, telling CNN on Sunday that “without negotiations we cannot end this war.”

As Russian forces pushed into the center of Mariupol, some 4,500 residents were forcibly taken across the nearby Russian border, according to Pyotr Andryuschenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor.

Officials in Moscow have not directly addressed these claims but said Friday that thousands of Ukrainians had “expressed a desire to escape” to Russia.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia said it had used advanced long-range missiles to hit three military facilities, including a training center in the northern town of Ovruch and a large fuel depot near the southern city of Mykolaiv.

The aerial bombardment fit into a picture of a bloody stalemate that Western military experts are now describing, with Russia increasingly turning to long-range missiles as its ground campaign has been stifled by Ukrainian resistance, and as Russian troops appear to be even losing ground around Kyiv, the capital.