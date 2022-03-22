Broadway In Boston’s new season to include ‘Tina,’ ‘Six,’ ‘Jagged Little Pill’

The lineup announced Tuesday includes two shows that will be making a return to Boston: the previously announced “Hamilton,” which enjoyed a sold-out run here in the fall of 2018, and “Come From Away,” presented at Citizens Bank Opera House in autumn 2019.

Heroines ranging from Tina Turner to Eliza Doolittle to the six wives of Henry VIII will be featured in the slate of eight musicals Broadway In Boston will present in the 2022-2023 season.

The Opera House will be the site of all but one of the shows announced by Broadway In Boston, the local presenting organization for touring Broadway shows.

Its season will kick off Sept. 20-Oct. 2 with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” followed by “Hairspray” Oct. 18-30. Next up will be “Six,” a musical previously staged at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater, in which Henry VIII’s wives get their long-overdue say. It will be presented by Broadway In Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Nov. 9-Jan. 15, 2023.

Another British monarch, King George III, plays a small but memorable part in “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical about Alexander Hamilton and the other Founding Fathers, which will sweep across the stage of the Opera House Jan. 17–March 12, 2023.

From April 18-30, 2023, it’s back to England again as the Opera House plays host to the Lincoln Center Theater production of the Lerner and Loewe classic “My Fair Lady,” followed from May 2-14, 2023, by “Beetlejuice.”

“Jagged Little Pill,” which was inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album and premiered at the ART before transferring to Broadway, will make its way back to the 617 area code from June 13-25, 2023.

Rounding out the Broadway In Boston season will be the uplifting “Come From Away,” a musical about a small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of plane passengers who had been diverted on 9/11. It will be at the Opera House Aug. 8-13, 2023.

Details about the upcoming season can be found at broadwayinboston.com.

