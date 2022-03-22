From ‘Colbert’ to the clubs, Paul Mecurio is the chattiest comic you might ever meet

“I just like to talk to people and then see where it goes,” he says, speaking by Zoom. “And then it sometimes might feed me into something that I want to do, that I had planned to talk about.”

If Paul Mecurio happens to call you out of the audience this weekend at Off Cabot, the new comedy club in Beverly, you don’t need to worry. He’s not going to make fun of your shirt or your job or make you the butt of the joke. He wants to hear your story, and he’s got a particular skill for drawing it out, something he’s honed on club and theater stages and from warming up crowds at tapings of “The Daily Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

In addition to appearing on camera in sketches, Mecurio’s job at “The Late Show” is to welcome the audience into the Ed Sullivan Theater and get them ready to see the show. He sees himself as a host and the crowd as his house guests. Mecurio explains the ground rules, the most important of which is that the audience can’t be passive like they would be at home in front of their televisions.

He says he and Colbert give the audience a similar pre-show message. “We say the same thing — we do the show with you, not for you,” says Mecurio. “I tell them, look, you’re going to drive this with your energy, you’re going to create this wave, and we’re going to surf it, but you guys have to be there for us. And then I have to be funny, because they have to laugh.”

Since warming up the “Late Show” crowd is different from performing in a stand-up club, Mecurio adjusted and started bringing audience members at his shows onstage for conversations. “If they know you’re not going to compromise them, and they know you’re not going to be obnoxious, they’ll give you the world,” he says. “In fact, they want to, because most people have a little bit of a performer in them and now they’re on this stage.”

Mecurio’s people-friendly approach has paid off. They open up to him about their lives and work, and occasionally follow up with him on social media. In early 2018, some theater producers saw his interactions with the audience and thought it was a trick, that the people he spoke to were plants and the dialogue was worked out beforehand. When Mecurio assured them it wasn’t, he went to work on his off-Broadway one-man show, “Permission to Speak.” Its run at the Actors’ Temple Theatre had to shut down during the pandemic, but Mecurio is working on bringing the live show back this year and developing a pitch for a TV show.

On the Zoom call, Mecurio looks truly tickled relating some of the stories he’s gotten from “Permission to Speak.” At one show, he talked to a couple who he thought looked to be in their 70s. “I said, ‘How’d you meet?’ and they said, ‘An S&M website.’ I said, ‘When you were in your 20s?’ ‘Oh, no, no, we just met like a year ago.’ Now the whole place is leaning forward, and they start to tell me this incredible story.”

Mecurio also applies his conversational skills on his podcast, “Inside Out with Paul Mecurio,” for which he has interviewed everyone from Paul McCartney to Spike Lee to Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Talking to the crowd is just one aspect of what Mecurio does. The Providence native has been writing jokes since he left a lucrative job as a Wall Street lawyer for stand-up. He decided to pursue comedy after landing some jokes in Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show” monologues. He moved to a cheap apartment in New Rochelle, N.Y., and played clubs in New York City and Boston.

“I was always the funniest lawyer in my law firm,” he said in a “Late Show” stand-up appearance, “which is kind of like being the sexiest IT guy.” He riffs on people’s reaction to finding out he specialized in corporate law. “That’s the worst, the lowest of the low, you’re evil, you kill kittens,” he imagines them saying. “And I’m like, ‘Uh, we would outsource that.’ ”

Longtime fans may remember him as Paul “Mercurio.” He dropped the first “r” when he started acting because there was already another actor with that name. Film work, like shooting a small role in the upcoming Megan Fox movie “Johnny & Clyde,” helped fill some of the space for Mecurio during the pandemic when he couldn’t be in front of people.

There were points in Mecurio’s career when he could have stayed put. He could have kept his job in law and stayed in his cushy apartment. He could have kept writing for TV after “The Daily Show” and maintained a stable career without having to go on the road. Ultimately, Mecurio knows that wouldn’t have worked. He needs the interaction.

“I don’t know why when I go on stage, I can’t not talk to the people,” he says. “There’s something about me that likes to talk to people, right? So instead of me denying that and suppressing that, it’s just owning it.”

Comedy wasn’t a decision, it was a calling. “I kept thinking that I picked it,” he says, “but it picked me.”

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.

PAUL MECURIO

At Off Cabot, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. March 25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 7 and 9 p.m. $25, offcabot.org