‘My Brilliant Friend’ continues to shine in season 3

The third season of HBO’s “My Brilliant Friend” is, so far, a treat. The friendship between Elena and Lila continues to grate on both of them, and they drift a bit — and yet the early Naples bond is so compelling that there’s always a thread of contact and loyalty between them. Elena is willing to help Lila, who is at odds with her family and falling apart, but Lila’s abrasiveness and her inability to soften her tough-minded insights, her jealousy, and her contempt makes it hard.

Their friendship is now set against the backdrop of an Italy in the midst of political division and cultural liberation. Lila and Elena live in a stubbornly patriarchal country, and they persist in trying to exercise independence and power despite strong resistance from their families. Elena has written a successful novel (even while those in her old neighborhood consider it smut), but her husband pressures her to focus more on motherhood than writing. At one point, she goes to get birth control, and the doctor says to her, “There’s no better medicine for a woman than pregnancy.”