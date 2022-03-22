Top editors to leave BuzzFeed News ahead of cuts

The head of BuzzFeed News and two other top editors are departing the company ahead of cuts to the newsroom.

Mark Schoofs, who became the editor-in-chief in 2020, said in an e-mail Tuesday to staff members that he would be stepping down. He said that Tom Namako, the deputy editor-in-chief, and Ariel Kaminer, the executive editor of investigations, would also leave the company. Namako said in a tweet that he was joining NBC Digital as executive editor.

Schoofs said in the email that the “next phase” for BuzzFeed News was to accelerate its timeline to become profitable and that it would need to shrink to do so. He said the company hoped to achieve this through voluntary buyouts rather than layoffs.