Everything Bagel ice cream is back. Will it bowl you over?

From loving it and searching for more to being grossed out and aghast, Instagramers went wild last year when Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream rolled out its most polarizing flavor: Everything Bagel ice cream. The sweet and savory concoction is made with a cream cheese ice cream that’s laced with a buttery streusel of sesame and poppy seeds and studded with onion and garlic bits. Founder Jeni Britton Bauer from Columbus, Ohio, is an innovator in the artisan ice cream movement, and has long offered creative flavor combinations — goat cheese with cherries; maple soaked pancakes; fluffernutter pie. This is the most surprising combo. Love or hate it, it quickly sold out. But now, Jeni’s is bringing back Everything Bagel and the flavor will be available on the company website (jenis.com) on March 21, and after March 23 at Formaggio Kitchen, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge; 617-354-4750; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; and Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St., Somerville, 617-623-0867 (about $12 a pint).