A funny thing happened in the bathroom. Her guest towel made us laugh.

The 10 Plagues coasters from the Sense & Humor. Handout

Barbara Litwin’s knack for inventing puns and quips led her to launch her online business, Sense & Humor (senseandhumor.com). On the site, the Newton resident sells collections of gift items with witty sayings and wisecracks, many of them her own. “Even as a kid, I always loved making people laugh,” says Litwin. For instance, several years ago, she had printed on guest towels her original saying “Hurry back . . . we’re talking about you.” A producer for Whoopi Goldberg stumbled on the towels and featured some of Litwin’s products on a segment of “The View.” “My website crashed, and my business catapulted,” she says. Before that, she designed towels to give Passover hosts a chuckle that said, “Let My People Go,” addressing what Moses told the Pharaoh and at the same time jesting about matzah’s reputation for causing constipation. “I use life experiences that speak to me,” says Litwin. The site has a number of fun gifts for the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays: 10 plagues coasters, egg-shaped salt and pepper shakers, Easter boxes filled with handcrafted toffee, and more — all to put a smile on your face. “I try to do anything I can to lighten up the world a bit,” says Litwin. $8 and up.