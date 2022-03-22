Grocery prices are rising. But at Market Basket, you can still get more for your dollar (usually).

It’s prime time, then, to examine the best store-brand supermarket products. And where better to conduct this experiment than Market Basket, the pride of Lowell? After all, their motto is “more for your dollar.” Take heart in knowing that it’s still 1977 here, from Jennifer Warnes on the speakers to the mauve parquet tiling — right down to the rock-bottom prices. Ahead, here’s what to buy (and, yes, a few things to avoid).

There are disruptions in the global food chain. Energy prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is upon us, and food costs continue to climb. In January, the consumer price index showed that US prices rose at a rate of 7.5 percent, the fastest growth since 1982.

Calzones at Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Calzones: This is a mixed bag. Hot, cheesy calzones at my local pizzeria run about $11. These $4.29 plastic-wrapped ones are pre-cooked, meaning you’re left to your own devices for reheating. Use the microwave, and you’ll be rewarded with a floppy triangle of goo. Baking is probably the way to go. My crowd enjoyed the Italian calzone, which had a peppery kick, but thought that the meager steak-and-cheese version needed one more ingredient for oomph. As for sizing: This is a one-spin-through-the-cycle deal; no leftovers.

Market Basket's orange soda. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Chips: Here’s where MB truly shines. If you are looking for wholesome crisps sprinkled with artisan cheese dust, chive essence, and mystical sea salt, move along. These are thin, crackly chips the way God intended, sandblasted with flavor, the kind you’d find in a Fiestaware bowl at a summertime cookout in your tipsy aunt’s backyard circa 1981. Salt and vinegar was the winner with my mixed-age crowd: powerful, almost numbing, tangy enough to make your mouth water on contact. A large bag is just $2 (compare that with party-size Doritos for $4.19 or so). As one of my younger taste-testers opined: “If you were a poor college student, which one would you choose?” The answer is clear.

Market Basket's cream soda. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Cheeses: Market Basket stocks a wide variety of fancy cheeses, but they also carry their own mainstream store brands. I stocked up on a large bag of MB-brand shaved parmesan ($4.99) for lasagna, a four-cheese Mexican blend ($3.99) for taco night, and a 16-pack of mozzarella string cheese ($3.99) for school lunches. Do I feel like I’m touring the Italian countryside when snapping into one of ‘em? Nope. Are they milky, flavorful, and mild enough to keep my kids happy? M-hmm.

The Chelmsford golden ginger ale at Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Cola: MB’s endless cola aisle is something to behold, a portal to a Reagan-era netherworld of fluorescent carbonated beverages. I was instantly transported to my Nana’s fridge, stocked with bright orange DeMoulas tonic. Get the 99-cent bottle of Chelmsford golden ginger ale, which tastes like flat, amber molasses (ingredients: caramel and corn syrup). A hit with young children or hungover adults. Also worth a nod: crème soda, butter set to a symphony of bubbles.

Kara Baskin loves Market Basket's doughnuts. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Doughnuts: Dunkin’ might be the signature New England doughnut brand, but I’d argue that Market Basket is the better value. First, their 79-cent doughnuts are bigger and taste better than their rivals. Dunkin’ tends to specialize in yeasty, frosty UFOs riddled with air pockets. Market Basket’s are denser and cakier, with a thoughtful icing-to-carb ratio. Second, the lines at Market’s Café — where you can buy said doughnuts before navigating the store — are never long. Thirdly, there’s the homespun customer service: On a recent visit, I discovered a taped-up note attached to the bakery case, apologizing for a jelly doughnut shortage: “We are so sorry. Some of our beloved doughnuts are out of stock.” Won’t find that at the drive-thru, will ya? Did I mention they’re 79 cents?

Rotisserie chickens at Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Lo mein: Gummy, gluey, bland. Nothing to see here. Ditto spring rolls, which are probably delicious when eaten fresh — but after they’ve been wilting under a heat lamp for long enough, it’s like eating a tube of string. My group swallowed both items with a collective shrug.

An Italian sub at Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Market’s Kitchen: Bliss! Steaming trays of honey chicken drumettes, piles of bready onion rings, tubs of velvety butternut squash, subs piled high with all the fixings — this is nirvana for the gourmet proletariat. Here, you can eat like a king for mere dollars. I’m partial to a half Italian sub, an absolute steal at $3.99. It’s stacked with capicola; mortadella; cooked ham; Genoa salami; your choice of cheese (I go for provolone); and toppings galore: chopped tomatoes, onions, and pickles; olives; shredded lettuce (the real kind, as in: iceberg); banana-pepper ringlets; hot relish spread; streams of oil; vinegar; and a generous coating of mayonnaise slapped onto both sides of a sub roll, if you’re into it. No one will look askance, and nobody’s going to charge you extra for your favorite add-on. It is a salty, meaty condiment bomb worthy of a knife and fork.

Pizza from Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But subs are only part of the equation here. My husband and kids like the honey-coated chicken wings, gloriously craggy and crisp (and about $1 each), best swiped through a generous puddle of sweet butternut squash — available as a side or on its own for $4.99 per pound. The other sleeper hit? Grilled cheese and tomato on buttery white bread for $2.99, with a melt-to-crunch ratio that would put any diner to shame.

You heard it here first: If Market Basket opened a restaurant, it would be a hit. (Are you listening, DeMoulas execs?)

Market Basket sushi. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Sushi: Don’t turn up your nose. It might not be O Ya, but Market Basket sushi is reliably fresh and tightly rolled, served at just the right temperature. Often, supermarket sushi is ice cold and therefore flavorless, or mystifyingly gray, wan, and warm. Not here. The rolls are plump, the prices are right ($7.99), and the variety is commendable: shrimp California, shrimp tempura with fried onions, spicy tuna, salmon.

Other musts: a $2.59 gallon of fat-free milk (really, how can you mess up milk?); $1.19 no-boil lasagna noodles (ditto); and a $5.99 tub of olive oil that will probably last until the next pandemic.

Fresh orange juice at Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A few show notes: Visiting here on a weekend is an Olympic sport. You will need to arrive early and exercise patience while the oblivious shopper in front of you analyzes the ingredient list on a can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, marveling aloud if it would be good with fruit salad.

Chocolate chunk cookies at Market Basket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The aisles are a bit narrow. The checkout lines can stretch on for miles. The staffers are almost uniformly kind, but this is also a first-job spot for many a fresh-faced teen, so don’t be surprised if a young bagger commingles your kale with detergent and then shoves 10 bags into one tiny carriage in a feat of aspirational engineering. But when you emerge victorious into the parking lot, sub in hand and some cash still in wallet, you’ll know it was worth it.

Market Basket brand peanut butter. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

