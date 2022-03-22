Mitski postpones two Boston concerts after positive COVID test among touring party

“Due to a positive Covid test in the Mitski touring party, the Boston shows tonight and tomorrow will be postponed,” the singer-songwriter posted on Twitter. “New dates will be announced soon and all tickets will be honored.”

On Monday, indie darling Mitski announced just a few hours before showtime that she was postponing her two Boston concerts because someone on her tour had tested positive for the virus.

Pandemic restrictions may be over, but COVID-19 is still upending the best laid plans.

The sold-out Boston shows, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, were two of the first scheduled at Roadrunner, the shiny new music venue at Boston Landing. The 3,500-capacity hall had its inaugural show just last week with bluegrass artist Billy Strings.

The “Washing Machine Heart” singer is touring behind her most recent album, “Laurel Hell.” It’s not clear how the COVID news will impact Mitski’s upcoming tour dates — a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in New York scheduled for Thursday and a sold-out show at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on Friday.

One silver lining for Boston fans: the Mitski pop-up merch shop will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Guest St. in Brighton, just across from Roadrunner.

Mitski’s not the only artist seeing tour dates scrambled because of COVID. Grammy winner John Mayer also had to postpone a handful of shows this month, including two concerts at Boston’s TD Garden, because he and several members of his band tested positive for the virus. It marked the second time in two months that Mayer had tested positive for COVID.

“We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup,” Mayer told fans at the time on Instagram.

