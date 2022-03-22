Recipe: Before it’s time to dust off the grill, cook these turkey zucchini burgers in a skillet

Serves 4

Before it's time to pull out the grill and dust it off, make these turkey burgers in a skillet on the stovetop. Stir a single grated zucchini into a mixture of ground turkey to keep them from becoming dry, and add onion, lemon rind and juice, and parsley to perk up the meat. Burgers in a skillet can become too dark on the outside before the interior is done, so cook them low and slow once they turn golden. Serve on buns with ketchup, mayo, and pickles, or take a minimalist approach and place them on a bed of salad greens. Good burgers aren't seasonal. Don't wait until summer to enjoy one.

1 egg 1 medium (8 ounces) zucchini, grated (to make about 2 cups) ¼ medium onion, finely chopped Grated rind of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons lemon juice 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley ½ cup panko or other dry white unseasoned breadcrumbs ½ teaspoon salt, and more to taste ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and more to taste 1 pound ground dark meat turkey 4 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed 4 handfuls of arugula or mixed greens 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar, or more to taste

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the egg. Stir in the zucchini, onion, lemon rind and juice, parsley, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until combined. Add the ground turkey and mix well.

2. Using a light touch, form the turkey mixture into 4 patties.

3. In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the patties. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Turn carefully and cook 4 to 5 minutes more, or until the burgers are golden on the outside and a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the burgers registers 165 degrees.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the arugula or greens, tomatoes, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, vinegar, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Divide the salad among 4 plates and top each with a burger.

Sally Pasley Vargas