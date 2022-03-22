Recipe: Bialys are yeasty onion rolls that are lost treasures of old-fashioned Jewish bakeries

Makes 6

"There was a time when bialys were ubiquitous in bagel shops," writes Cathy Barrow in "Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish." Bialys are made from a yeast dough that is shaped into disks and flattened in the center to make space for sauteed onions and poppyseeds. Barrow writes that the dough can overproof and puff into dinner rolls, so watch them during the second proof. You want the centers to be open so you can fill them with onions just before baking. They are best eaten within a day (and don't freeze well). The dough is made in a heavy-duty mixer with a dough hook. Barrow calls for adding vital wheat gluten to all-purpose flour to make a high-protein flour. To use vital wheat gluten, add 2 teaspoons per 1 cup flour. The recipe made with King Arthur All-Purpose Flour also works well without the extra gluten. You need to heat a pizza stone in the middle rack of the oven for 30 minutes before baking the bialys.

TOPPING

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced ½ teaspoon kosher salt 2 tablespoons plain dried white breadcrumbs ½ teaspoon poppyseeds

1. In a large deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onions and salt. Stir well. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring often, for 25 minutes, or until the onions are softened and only slightly tan.

2. Transfer the onions to a bowl and stir in the breadcrumbs and poppyseeds. Set aside to cool.

DOUGH

2¾ cups high-gluten flour ¾ cup water 1½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon instant yeast 3 tablespoons cornmeal (for sprinkling) Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour, water, salt, and yeast. On low speed, mix until there are no dry patches of flour showing. Stop to scrape down the sides of the bowl once or twice. If you still see dry patches of flour, add a few drops of water to the bowl. Turn the speed to medium. Mix for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sides of the bowl are nearly clean. Leave the mixer bowl on the stand. Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes to allow the flour to hydrate evenly.

2. Uncover the bowl, turn the mixer speed to medium, and let it run for a full 5 minutes (do not leave the mixer; it can "walk" across the counter), or until the dough is smooth and satiny and the sides of the bowl are clean. The dough will be slightly sticky.

3. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and leave to rise in a warm place for 45 to 60 minutes, or until doubled in size.

4. Place a pizza stone, baking steel, or inverted baking sheet on the center rack of the oven. Set the oven at 450 degrees and let it heat for at least 30 minutes. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch sheet of parchment paper. Place it on a pizza peel, large cutting board, or an inverted baking sheet. Dust with cornmeal.

5. Generously flour a counter and turn the dough out onto it. Coat the dough all over with flour, deflating it and pressing it into a rectangle. Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time, flatten it into a disk, then lift and pull the edges toward the center to form a ball. Place it seams down on the counter. Roll it under your cupped palm to form a snug, smooth exterior. Repeat with the other 5 pieces, lining them up in the order in which you're working on them.

6. Starting with the first ball, flatten it into a 5-inch disk. Lift it up, holding it by the edge and continue to turn it to form an outer rim. Place it on the parchment paper. Use your fingertips to flatten the center of the round, pressing out any air bubbles, dimpling it, and pressing down hard until you feel the surface under the dough. The bialy should be flat in the center with a rim. Repeat with the remaining balls in the order you shaped them originally. By the time you shape the last ball, the first one will have shrunk to 3 1/4 to 4 inches; that's OK.

7. Cover the rounds with a clean kitchen towel. Let them proof at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes, or until they are puffy and a fingerprint remains in the dough when it's pressed.

8. Repeat the dimpling process in the rounds, pressing out a 2-to-3-inch area in the middle of the rounds for the topping with a chubby edge. Place about 1/4 cup of the onion mixture in the center of each disk. Spread it until it touches the rim.

9. Carefully slide the parchment paper with the bialys onto the hot surface in the oven. Bake the bialys for 13 to 16 minutes, or until the rounds are pale tan.

10. Transfer the bialys on the paper to a wire rack for 5 minutes. Cover with a clean kitchen towel so they steam a little and stay soft. Eat as soon as they are just warm, or room temperature, or store in a covered container and eat within 1 day.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish"