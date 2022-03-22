Recipe: Cure your own salmon to make lox just like a Jewish deli

Serves 6

Ideally, to make lox (cured salmon), you need salmon belly, writes Cathy Barrow in "Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish," "but I'll cure any part of the salmon I'm given. If it's a thinner tail end, I simply plan for less time to achieve the silky, firm joy that is lox. Lox is never smoked, only cured in a simple mixture of salt and sugar." Allow three days for the salmon to cure, though it may only take two. It will keep for a week in the fridge and three months in the freezer (freeze already sliced, in small portions). The slices should be so thin, writes Barrow, "You should be able to read the newspaper through the slice, according to my grandfather, Allan." Stir trimmings into scrambled eggs.

1 pound skin-on, center-cut boneless salmon ¼ cup sugar ¼ cup kosher salt

1. Place an 18-inch sheet of foil on the counter and cover it with a sheet of plastic wrap about the same size. Set the salmon skin-side down on the wrap. Use fingers to inspect the fish for pin bones and remove them with tweezers.

2. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and salt. Press the mixture into the flesh side of the salmon. Use the wrap to snugly enclose the fillet, then double wrap with foil.

3. Place the packet in a shallow glass or ceramic dish. Place another dish on top of the packet and add cans of tomatoes or jars of pickles to weight it down. After 24 hours, tip out any juices that accumulate in the dish. Turn the fish and add the top dish and weights. Refrigerate for 24 hours more. (Total time so far: 48 hours; the fish may not be done curing.)

4. Unwrap the fish and check it; it should be firm all the way through. Press with your fingertips to check the thickest part of the fish to see if the texture has changed from tender to firm, raw to cured. There should be some resistance and the color will deepen. If it seems to need more time, rewrap, turn over, and replace the dish and weights. Check again in 12 hours, and again 12 hours later, if needed. The fish will never take more than 72 hours to cure. The fish should be firm and deeply pink.

5. Unwrap the fish and rinse under cold water to remove the salt-sugar mixture. Pat dry with paper towels. Slice very thinly on an angle. You should be able to read a newspaper through the slices. Arrange overlapping on a platter.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish"