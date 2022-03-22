Recipe: Make a simple French coq au vin part of your weekly repertoire

Serves 4

Throughout the endless pandemic, home cooks decided to teach themselves dishes they might not otherwise have had time for. Some were wildly ambitious, as a scroll through any social media will tell you. But if those cooks made a list of techniques that are essential to learn, and ticked them off one by one, they would certainly have mastered a simple chicken saute. The most famous is a classic coq au vin, a very old French dish in which a tough bird simmered in wine with small onions, lardons of bacon, and mushrooms until the meat was finally tender. My weekly coq au vin is a pared down version, beginning with chicken parts (take your pick: thighs, drumsticks, or split breasts), a chopped onion instead of small ones, which are a nuisance to peel, chopped fire-roasted canned tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and both chicken stock and wine, red or white. Everything goes into the pan in stages, so bacon renders first, chicken is browned in the bacon fat, and you always have a few minutes while elements are in the saute pan to line up the remaining ingredients. Typically I insist on an organized mise en place (everything in its place), but on coq au vin nights, I'm prepping as I go because the dish is so forgiving. So is the cooking time. Coq au vin meat should be falling off the bone. The best ones I've had in France were near the end of service in a cafe that has left the dish on a back burner most of the evening. By the time I order it, the sauce is a little concentrated and the meat is spoon tender and the onions have practically melted. It tastes like centuries of cooks have been perfecting the dish. They have.

8 chicken thighs or drumsticks (skin and bones intact) or 4 split breasts (skin and bones intact), or a combination (3 pounds total) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 strips thick-cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 large onion, coarsely chopped 1 clove garlic, smashed with the side of a knife 8 ounces button, shiitake, or baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced 1 tablespoon flour 1 cup canned fire-roasted tomatoes or other chopped canned tomatoes ¾ cup chicken stock ¾ cup red or white wine 2 sprigs fresh thyme 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Remove any pockets of fat on the chicken thighs, if using. Sprinkle thighs and breasts with salt and pepper.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, render the bacon, stirring often, until it is golden brown. Remove from the pan and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

3. Discard all but 2 tablespoons fat from the pan. Add the chicken, skin side down. Cook without disturbing for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the chicken pieces move easily and the skin no longer sticks to the pan. Turn and brown the undersides for 3 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a bowl.

4. Add the onion to the pan, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more.

5. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until they lose their liquid. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring, until the liquid evaporates. Stir the flour into the mushrooms and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

6. Stir the tomatoes, stock, and wine into the pan and cook, scraping the bottom of the pan, until the mixture comes to a boil.

7. Return the bacon and chicken to the pan with any juices that accumulated in the bowl. Add the thyme sprigs and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer gently for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pieces (not the bone) registers 165 degrees.

8. Lift out and discard the thyme sprigs from the pan. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Use scissors to cut the breasts in half horizontally and return to the pan. Sprinkle with parsley. Divide the mixture among 4 shallow bowls.

Sheryl Julian