To keep a family business — or any business, really — operational for the past two years is a colossal achievement. To keep a family business running through two world wars and 130 years’ worth of economic and natural disasters is a triumph of epic proportions. Since 1897 — the year the Tremont Street subway, our young nation’s first underground metro, started running — a little distillery in Italy’s Friuli region has been distilling grapes. In the early days, grappa was the house product. Today, the company is run by three sisters who account for the fifth generation of the founding family, and one of their daughters, Francesca. In addition to various grappas, they produce Amaro Nonino, an herbal digestif, on antique stills. I visited the sepia-toned, brick-walled distillery six years ago and the musty, cooked-plum aromas of the new distillate running off the still remain lodged in my gray matter like an Italian madeleine.

Yet traditional operations like this remind me of that old truism of academia: “Publish or perish.” Generations-old distillers are no exception. While nobody can deny the low-fi delight of sipping an amaro after dinner, tastes change and social customs mutate. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock since Ben and Jen’s first breakup, in 2004, you know the ubiquity of thoughtfully crafted cocktails — classic and original. It’s a movement the Nonino family embraces.