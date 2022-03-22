You’ve mastered sourdough; time to try bagels, bialys, and home-cured lox

There are many good bagel shops in the Boston area, so I never had the urge to make my own, but bialys, lost treasures of the Jewish table, are difficult to find. These yeasty disks are filled with sauteed onions and poppyseeds. It turns out they’re quite easy to make, shape, and bake, best on a pizza stone, and the results are impressive. To get the right texture and shiny exterior on bagels, Barrow’s secret is to mix a little gluten booster, called vital wheat gluten, with all-purpose flour (you can buy it at Elmendorf Baking Supplies in Cambridge). I made bialys successfully without it — they were terrific — but in another batch, where I did use the gluten boost, the texture was remarkably good.

Cathy Barrow was raised in Toledo, Ohio, on bagels her Grandmother Bea bought in Brookline, where she lived, packed into a big hatbox, and carried on the plane on visits to her Midwestern family. As an adult, because of those warm memories, Barrow decided to start making her own. “Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish: A Whole Brunch of Recipes to Make at Home” is the result of years of bagel experiments. That evolved into preparing traditional creamy spreads for the chewy rounds, and then cured and smoked fish, also essential on a classic Jewish deli platter. Barrow is a skilled storyteller and an exceptionally good recipe writer whose formulas work (in this respect, she is part of a very small club, even among best-selling authors).

Photo of bialys from "Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish" by Cathy Barrow.

All of of Barrow’s recipes yield small amounts (six bialys, six bagels), so you don’t find yourself shaping a dozen pieces of dough and then filling your freezer with baked goods. They’re meant to eat right now, with a schmear — chive or scallion cheese are two choices — and a slice or two of fish. The recipe for home-cured lox, for which you start with a piece of salmon and refrigerate it covered with salt and sugar (the only three ingredients), is spectacular. Lox is not smoked fish. It’s more like gravlax, which is herbier. The only thing you need for lox is time: two to three days. You turn the fish every 24 hours, and like wizardry, you achieve silky, smooth, brightly colored fish. Making lox felt like magic; it cured exactly as Barrow said. The most difficult part was slicing thinly enough “to read the newspaper through the slice,” according to the author’s grandfather. Just follow her instructions.

Barrow also has recipes for salads, such as smoked whitefish, and an egg salad mixed with pickle relish, chives, sour cream, and Balaboosta Mayonnaise (balaboosta is a Yiddish term for a good homemaker). Photos by Linda Xiao are simple and splendid, though I started to obsess about getting my bialys to look just like the ones on the page. But no bialy looks like another. Relax, I told myself. They’re not going to hang in a gallery. They’re going into your tummy, warm, with or without a schmear.

“Bagels, Schmears, and A Nice Piece of Fish: A Whole Brunch of Recipes to Make at Home,” by Cathy Barrow, Chronicle Books ($24.95).

Photo of home-cured lox from "Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish" by Cathy Barrow.





