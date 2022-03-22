Navigating social events when you feel more at risk for COVID than others

As we ease pandemic restrictions and the majority’s risk tolerance increases, what are loving ways to decline invitations to gatherings that can easily be presumed to be indoors, unmasked, without distancing or vaccination guarantees? Or what to do in a masked, distancing group that decides to unmask? Many of us are immunocompromised or care for loved ones who are, and still must have such infection control protocols in place by all or not attend, or express regrets and beat a hasty retreat. Hard feelings, insensitive objections, leaps to dismissive argument are already the new norm.

J.H. / Cambridge

I’m sorry your friends have been insensitive. One thing to keep in mind is that people are irritable in general right now, and a major source of that irritability is the strain of two years’ worth of risk

assessment, plan adjustment, and logistics management. People may be tactlessly expressing their frustrations with the virus, not with you. Keep in mind that the 100th person to say X is not the same as a person saying X for the 100th time, and assess their insensitivity in context.

As official restrictions are lifted, people who continue to need stricter avoidance measures are in a similar position to people with significant dietary restrictions or mobility issues that affect socializing. If you have a friend or two in that position, they’ll probably be able to offer support and advice. In general, you need to get out ahead of this more and act rather than react. Let people know in advance what you need. Decline invitations that are too risky, but propose an alternative, safer get-together so that the person will know you want to stay in contact. Be patient with the learning curve. Most importantly, take the initiative in organizing gatherings or meetups that will be safe for you.

I have just gone from living in a standalone house to an apartment with shared walls, and I have no idea how to be a considerate neighbor. What do I do about pacing the length of a room when I’m on a phone call? Opera night? Learning the recorder? Adult fun time adventures? I asked the neighbor about the recorder, and she said she doesn’t care, but obviously I can’t ask about that last one. Anything else I should know?

Anonymous / Austin, Texas

People who live in apartments expect some ambient noise (or ought to). You’ll be hearing things too, don’t forget, so you’ll get a sense of the norms. You’ve already done the most important thing, which is to open up the lines of communication with your neighbor so that she’ll feel comfortable saying something if there is a problem. “Opera night” could mean so, so many things, but if you’re planning something particularly loud, a heads-up is always nice. Regarding the last, if your pleasure is to make smoothies at night but fear the blender makes too grating a sound, put on some music to cover up the noise.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.