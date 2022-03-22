A birthday bash for Hingham’s comfort dog

Opry, the town’s first official comfort dog, celebrated her first birthday on March 18 at the Hingham Senior Center, where officials said she will spend time “reducing stress and promoting wellness.”

The mixed-breed rescue from Texas also will work in the Hingham Public Schools, at assisted living facilities, and other places in town, as well as with child abuse victims at the Plymouth County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to a statement from Hingham Police Chief David Jones and the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

The rescue dog organization PAWS New England donated Opry, and the district attorney’s office paid for her training and other costs, according to the statement.