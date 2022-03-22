A birthday bash for Hingham’s comfort dog

Opry, the town’s first official comfort dog, celebrated her first birthday on March 18 at the Hingham Senior Center, where officials said she will spend time “reducing stress and promoting wellness.”
The mixed-breed rescue from Texas also will work in the Hingham Public Schools, at assisted living facilities, and other places in town, as well as with child abuse victims at the Plymouth County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to a statement from Hingham Police Chief David Jones and the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.
The rescue dog organization PAWS New England donated Opry, and the district attorney’s office paid for her training and other costs, according to the statement.
Her handler is Hingham Police School Resources Officer Thomas Ford, who has been training with her for the past nine months. The dog, who is described as gentle and docile, lives with Ford and his family, and will begin her full-time duties soon.
“Officer Ford and Opry have worked hard at training, and Opry has developed a comforting presence and commands smiles wherever she goes,” said District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
Opry completed multiple courses in obedience through Donna Do Right’s Professional Dog Training in Norwell and recently received her AKC Canine Good Citizenship certification. She also is working on therapy dog certification with the Cohasset Working Dog Foundation.
