Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence triple-decker; residents escape flames

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2022, 41 minutes ago
The scene at the burnt-out triple-decker Tuesday morning.OFFICE OF THE MAYOR/LAWRENCE

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze in Lawrence early Tuesday morning that destroyed a triple-decker and displaced 15 people, officials said.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said crews responded to 333-335 Lawrence St. at approximately 4:20 a.m. and encountered “extremely heavy fire” in the wood-framed building.

All of the occupants were able to get out safely, he said.

“Everybody got out,” he said. “There were no injuries.”

The building, which is located at the corner of Lawrence Street and Sunset Avenue, also has commercial space on the ground floor.

Firefighters got the flames under control by 7 a.m. and prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings.

“We had it pretty well contained,” he said.

Moriarty said the building at 333-335 Lawrence St. is “probably a total loss,” and a car that was in the back also was destroyed.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

