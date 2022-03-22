Four-alarm brush fire burns hundreds of acres at Fort Devens

A four-alarm brush fire believed to have been sparked by live munitions used during a military training drill on Monday burned through several hundred acres at the Fort Devens South Post Range Complex, officials said.

The fire was isolated and under control but still burning as of Tuesday afternoon, Kelsey Schiller, communications director for MassDevelopment, said in a statement. Fire officials in Devens estimated the blaze consumed 300 acres at the complex that has held military training with live fire since 1918.

The Devens Fire Department responded to the Delta Range about 4:30 p.m. Monday where firefighters were met with a multi-acre blaze that was spreading rapidly due to heavy wind, the statement said. Multiple firefighting units were sent to the western edge of the range’s “Impact Area” to keep the fire from spreading into a large wooded area, the statement said.