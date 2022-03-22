Four-alarm brush fire burns hundreds of acres at Fort Devens

A four-alarm brush fire believed to have been sparked by live munitions used during a military training drill on Monday burned through several hundred acres at the Fort Devens South Post Range Complex, officials said.
The fire was isolated and under control but still burning as of Tuesday afternoon, Kelsey Schiller, communications director for MassDevelopment, said in a statement. Fire officials in Devens estimated the blaze consumed 300 acres at the complex that has held military training with live fire since 1918.
The Devens Fire Department responded to the Delta Range about 4:30 p.m. Monday where firefighters were met with a multi-acre blaze that was spreading rapidly due to heavy wind, the statement said. Multiple firefighting units were sent to the western edge of the range’s “Impact Area” to keep the fire from spreading into a large wooded area, the statement said.
Advertisement
Members of the Fort Devens Range Control staff who are trained in wildland firefighting monitored the fire as they allowed it to burn overnight and into Tuesday, the statement said.
Firefighters returned to work the next morning and burned fuel around the fire’s perimeter to contain it as hotspots continued to smolder, the statement said.
No injuries were reported and no homes were at risk of getting caught in the blaze, Schiller said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.