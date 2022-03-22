Gunman bursts into Manchester, N.H., apartment, kills dog and sprays room with bullets

A gun toting man burst into an apartment in Manchester, N.H. on Monday and fatally shot a dog amid a hail of bullets that sent terrified bystanders scattering, including one man who dove through a second-floor glass window in a desperate attempt to flee the tumult, authorities said.

Manchester police said in a statement posted to Facebook that the wild episode unfolded around 1:15 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a report of a shooting at an Orange Street address. They encountered a grim scene.

“Arriving officers located a deceased dog and multiple shell cases inside the apartment,” the statement said. “Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment.”