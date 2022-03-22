Gunman bursts into Manchester, N.H., apartment, kills dog and sprays room with bullets

A gun toting man burst into an apartment in Manchester, N.H. on Monday and fatally shot a dog amid a hail of bullets that sent terrified bystanders scattering, including one man who dove through a second-floor glass window in a desperate attempt to flee the tumult, authorities said.
Manchester police said in a statement posted to Facebook that the wild episode unfolded around 1:15 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a report of a shooting at an Orange Street address. They encountered a grim scene.
“Arriving officers located a deceased dog and multiple shell cases inside the apartment,” the statement said. “Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment.”
Advertisement
Almost immediately, police said, the man started shooting, mortally wounding the dog.
“The people inside started to scatter and one man dove through a second floor glass window, suffering serious injuries,” the statement said. “The intruder fled and the victim was later located on Myrtle St and taken to the hospital.”
Police didn’t name the alleged dog killer but said anyone with information on the disturbing case should call Manchester cops at 603-668-8711, or drop a dime anonymously by dialing the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
Some commenters responded with outrage to the police announcement posted to Facebook.
“Wishing good thoughts for the victims! RIP doggie!,” one man wrote. “The perp should get life in prison for killing a dog.”
One woman noted the slain dog “was probably protecting them, memory eternal good dog.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.