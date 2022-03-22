Lynn seeks public’s advice on how to spend rescue funds

Lynn residents have an opportunity to help the city decide how to spend some of the funds it is receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Jared Nicholson and Lynn’s councilors at large are holding an ARPA Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, in the City Hall Auditorium.

Lynn was awarded $75 million under ARPA, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. The city was issued half the funding last May, with the remainder set to become available this May. To date, the city has allotted $17 million.