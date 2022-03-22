Man rescued after 30-foot fall into water storage tank in Monson

The statement said dispatchers were alerted around 8 p.m. that the 32-year-old man had fallen into the tank, which is “believed to have serviced the former Monson Developmental Center off Upper Palmer Rd.”

The Monson Police Department confirmed the rescue in a statement posted to its official Facebook page.

Authorities on Monday night rescued a man who fell into a 30-foot underground water storage tank in Monson, police said.

Local police and fire officials joined the rescue operation, as did the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team, per the statement.

Police confirmed at 9:14 p.m. Monday that the man had been saved.

Advertisement

“UPDATE: The 32 year old male victim has been removed and transported to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening,” the statement said.

The release didn’t disclose the man’s name; he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Requests for further comment were sent Tuesday morning to Monson police Chief Stephen Kozloski.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.