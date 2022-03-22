fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man rescued after 30-foot fall into water storage tank in Monson

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Monson first responders at Monday night's rescue of a man who fell into an underground water storage tank.MONSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Authorities on Monday night rescued a man who fell into a 30-foot underground water storage tank in Monson, police said.

The Monson Police Department confirmed the rescue in a statement posted to its official Facebook page.

The statement said dispatchers were alerted around 8 p.m. that the 32-year-old man had fallen into the tank, which is “believed to have serviced the former Monson Developmental Center off Upper Palmer Rd.”

Local police and fire officials joined the rescue operation, as did the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team, per the statement.

Police confirmed at 9:14 p.m. Monday that the man had been saved.

Advertisement

“UPDATE: The 32 year old male victim has been removed and transported to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening,” the statement said.

The release didn’t disclose the man’s name; he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Requests for further comment were sent Tuesday morning to Monson police Chief Stephen Kozloski.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video