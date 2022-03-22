Needham Street project in Newton to resume in May

“Driveways, and pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained at all times, so customers and employees will always continue to have access to all the stores, restaurants and businesses along this critical street,” Fuller said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will work along the nearly 2-mile stretch of Needham Street in Newton beginning from the Oak Street area, she said in a statement.

Work on a $31.1 million state project to improve a a vital roadway between Needham and Newton is expected to resume in Newton in May, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

MassDOT is scheduled to work primarily on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Fuller’s statement said. Some road milling and paving will also be done at night to minimize traffic impacts, she said.

The state transportation agency has committed to two weeks of advance notice before any planned work between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, the mayor said.

The project began in the fall of 2020 along Highland Street in Needham. In Newton, officials prepared for the project by updating water mains under Needham Street from Oak and Christina streets to Winchester Street.

Mains also were upgraded under Winchester Street, from the intersection with Needham and Dedham streets to Route 9, according to Fuller.

Fuller said roadwork along Needham Street will include new exclusive turn lanes, new traffic signal equipment, and realigning the intersection of Needham and Charlemont streets.

It also will add new 5-foot wide raised bike lanes and shared-use paths, bus stops, and additional crosswalks and sidewalks, she said.

The Needham Street bridge, built in 1875 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, also will be upgraded, according to Fuller.

The bridge’s substructure will be maintained, while the top will be rebuilt to allow three lanes of traffic, a new shared-use path, and new ornamental railings, she said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.