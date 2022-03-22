One man convicted by jury as another pleads guilty in separate Boston homicide cases, DA says

Watson, who was facing first-degree murder and other charges, was sentenced to 17 to 19 years in prison and four years probation by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman, the district attorney’s office said.

Kiewann Watson of Mattapan pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by discharging a firearm in the death of Michael Miranda on Aug. 20, 2017.

One man pleaded guilty and another man was convicted by a jury in two separate Boston homicide cases, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Richard Lugo of Dorchester was found guilty by a jury on charges of manslaughter (as a lesser included offense of his indicted charge of first-degree murder), unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in the shooting death of Pascual Casiano that also injured another man in 2019 in Roslindale, the district attorney’s office said.

Lugo is scheduled for sentencing on April 4. Prosecutors said Lugo shot Casiano on Oct. 31, 2019, during an altercation outside an auto body shop on American Legion Highway where Lugo occasionally worked in auto repairs and Casiano sold cars.

Advertisement

Two men tried to intervene as the confrontation turned into a physical fight, and Lugo pulled out a gun and fired, prosecutors said.

Casiano was shot in the abdomen and one of the other men was shot in the hand. Lugo then fled in a car, the district attorney’s office said.

Lugo testified that Casiano and the other man started the fight by striking him from behind and that he acted in self-defense, his lawyer, Lefteris Travayiakis, said in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

He said the gun belonged to Casiano and fell on the ground as Lugo was being beaten.

Advertisement

“Mr. Lugo did the only thing he was able to do to save his own life, which was pick up the gun Mr. Cosiano dropped and fire,” Travayiakis said.

The jury acquitted Lugo on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

“Those charges pertain to the other person who was also beating Mr. Lugo and it speaks volume that the jury came back not guilty on those charges,” Travayiakis said.

Prosecutors said Watson, who entered his guilty plea during jury selection Monday for his trial on first-degree murder and other charges, was with a man who had ripped a gold chain from Miranda’s neck outside the Cure Lounge in the Theater District about 2 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2017.

As Watson and the man fled, Miranda and a group of people he was with chased them into a nearby parking lot where they argued before Watson produced a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the 28-year-old Miranda, the district attorney’s office said. Miranda later died at a local hospital.

“Two men have been stolen from this world and their families will never be the same,” Hayden said in a statement. “Neither of these altercations needed to end in bloodshed, but the presence of a firearm changed the course of everyone’s lives. My office will continue to provide services and support to the loved ones of Michael Miranda and Pascual Casiano.

“Miranda and Casiano never knew one another, but now their families are linked through the unique grief and trauma that only homicide survivors know. As a community, we must come together to support those who have been harmed by violence and to prevent violence and gun crimes in our neighborhoods.”

Advertisement

Watson was represented by his attorneys, Eric Tennen and Jennifer Sunderland. Sunderland had no comment when she was reached by phone Tuesday night, and a message left at Tennen’s office was not immediately returned.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.