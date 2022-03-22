Pacheco drops out of R.I. congressional race

Pacheco, 40, who lives in Warwick, served as a Democratic state representative from Burrillville from 2005 to 2011, and he was chairman of the Rhode Island Democratic Party.

“I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress,” Pacheco said in a statement. “Recognizing the amount of resources necessary to run a competitive campaign, I’ve concluded it would be extraordinarily difficult to raise the money in this election cycle. This experience signals for me the need for campaign finance reform, leveling the playing field for everyday Americans to participate in our democracy.”

PROVIDENCE — Former state Representative Edwin R. Pacheco dropped out of the 2nd Congressional District race on Tuesday, saying it was too hard to raise the money needed for the campaign.

He launched his campaign in January, soon after Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin announced that he would not seek re-election this year.

Since then, the field of candidates has grown to include General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who had raised $1.5 million for the governor’s race before deciding to run for Congress, former Langevin aide Joy Fox, former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau, Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah, Providence Fire Department Lt. Cameron Moquin, and former political strategist Michael Neary. Also, former state Representative David A. Segal has said he is exploring a campaign.

The Republican field includes former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung, state Senator Jessica de la Cruz, and former state Representative Robert B. Lancia.

In his statement, Pacheco said that since announcing his candidacy two months ago, “I have been humbled by the number of family, friends, and neighbors who have offered their support. They, like me, recognize how important this election is for the future of our state and country and that we must again send a Democrat to Washington to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.

While he is ending his campaign, Pacheco said he will do his part to elect a Democrat to that seat.

“Fortunately, we have several talented candidates seeking the Democratic nomination,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for the issues that motivated me to consider running for Congress in the first place.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.