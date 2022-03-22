Panel will develop Needham’s climate action plan

Needham has launched a new committee to help guide the town’s efforts to address climate change.
The nine-member panel, which held its first meeting March 21, is responsible for developing a plan focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building climate resiliency in Needham.
The committee includes two members of the Select Board, one representative each from the Conservation Commission and the Planning Board, and five at-large community members.
“Climate change is one of the most urgent issues we face globally, and we have a responsibility to do our part here at home to reduce our carbon footprint and build our resiliency,” Marianne Cooley, a member of the Select Board and the climate committee, said in a statement. “I am determined to build on the work we have been doing in this area over the last several years and to develop an action plan for achieving our climate goals.”
