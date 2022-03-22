Pats’ R.I. license plates bring in $20,000 for 2 nonprofits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Patriots Foundation on Tuesday presented two Rhode Island nonprofits with $20,000 each from charity license plate proceeds.

Man Up, Inc. and Youth in Action received the money at a ceremony at the State House in Providence.

People who get charity plates in Rhode Island are paying a bit more for the privilege, but that money – as the name suggests – goes toward charity. The Patriots’ charity plate design was revamped recently to reflect the franchise’s six Super Bowl wins, the most recent in 2019. The Patriots charity plate first came onto Rhode Island roadways in 2009, about halfway through that historic run, and has now raised more than $225,000, according to the Patriots Foundation.