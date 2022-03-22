Pats’ R.I. license plates bring in $20,000 for 2 nonprofits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Patriots Foundation on Tuesday presented two Rhode Island nonprofits with $20,000 each from charity license plate proceeds.
Man Up, Inc. and Youth in Action received the money at a ceremony at the State House in Providence.
People who get charity plates in Rhode Island are paying a bit more for the privilege, but that money – as the name suggests – goes toward charity. The Patriots’ charity plate design was revamped recently to reflect the franchise’s six Super Bowl wins, the most recent in 2019. The Patriots charity plate first came onto Rhode Island roadways in 2009, about halfway through that historic run, and has now raised more than $225,000, according to the Patriots Foundation.
People pay $42.50 upfront to get charity plates, $20 of which goes to the Patriots Foundation. Under state law, in the case of the Patriots’ plate, they then pay $10 extra every time they renew their registration. The money that goes to the foundation has to benefit Rhode Island charitable organizations.
“I want people to take pride in these plates to let them know that they’re doing good for their own state at the same time,” Patriots owner Bob Kraft said at the ceremony Tuesday morning, according to WPRI.
Man Up Inc. provides “unique workforce development and higher educational opportunities, resources and support services to adult men of color,” its website says. Youth In Action describes itself as “is where youth share their stories, practice leadership, and create change in their communities.”
