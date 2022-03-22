fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person dead after car veers off road, hits bridge support and bursts into flames on Route 57 in Agawam

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated March 22, 2022, 14 minutes ago

A person was killed on Route 57 in Agawam early Tuesday morning when their car went off the road, struck a bridge abutment, and burst into flames, State Police said in a statement.

The driver was headed west on Route 57 in Agawam at the Gardner Street overpass when their 2021 Lincoln Navigator went off the road to the right and struck the bridge abutment, State Police said.

State Police and Agawam fire responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. to the car fully engulfed in flames, according to the statement. A body was found inside the car after the fire was extinguished, police said.

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The operator’s identity is not being released pending the medical examiner’s report.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Troop B of the State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers assigned to the Hampden district attorney’s office.

