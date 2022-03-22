Person dead after car veers off road, hits bridge support and bursts into flames on Route 57 in Agawam

A person was killed on Route 57 in Agawam early Tuesday morning when their car went off the road, struck a bridge abutment, and burst into flames, State Police said in a statement.

The driver was headed west on Route 57 in Agawam at the Gardner Street overpass when their 2021 Lincoln Navigator went off the road to the right and struck the bridge abutment, State Police said.

State Police and Agawam fire responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. to the car fully engulfed in flames, according to the statement. A body was found inside the car after the fire was extinguished, police said.