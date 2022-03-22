Person slain in New Bedford

City police confirmed the slaying in a tweet sent at 10:20 p.m. Monday.

A person was killed Monday night in New Bedford, police said.

New Bedford PD are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday.

“Patrol and detective units are actively investigating a homicide in the area of Hillman St./Summer St,” New Bedford police wrote. “Please avoid the area at this time as traffic will be inhibited.”

The victim’s age and gender weren’t disclosed in the tweet. No arrests were reported, and it wasn’t immediately clear how the victim died.

Requests for further comment were sent Tuesday morning to a New Bedford police spokeswoman and a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

