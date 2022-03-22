R.I. receives $10m from HUD for emergency shelters, rapid rehousing

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will receive more than $10.4 million to help local providers and community partners deliver affordable housing and supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.
The federal funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Continuum of Care grants, will support 37 local homeless housing and service programs across the state. The funds will help both individuals and families, said U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, on Tuesday.
Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, said the funds will be used to help launch new projects to create youth crisis and rapid rehousing programs, new services for people seeking Emergency Housing Vouchers, a permanent supportive housing project at the Rockville Mill, and a Coordinated Entry System project for survivors of domestic violence.
“Ensuring every Rhode Islander has safe, private shelter and a stable place to call home is both an ambitious goal and a basic, core community commitment,” said Reed. “But too many people can’t afford stable housing or have other issues that cause them to experience homelessness, in no small part due to the alarming shortage of affordable housing in our state and the lingering impact of the pandemic.”
The Continuum of Care grants are coordinated at the state level by Rhode Island Housing and are jointly administered by non-profits throughout the state. The grants can be used for a variety of homeless assistance activities, like permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, coordinated assessment, and other services to help ensure homelessness is “a brief and rare experience,” said Reed.
“The Rhode Island Continuum of Care is acutely aware of the immense need to leverage resources to support Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness and we are thrilled to have secured these new resources, which will move forward our goal of functionally ending homelessness,” said Michelle Brophy, Chair of the Rhode Island Continuum of Care.
Identifying funding to tackle Rhode Island’s long-standing housing crisis has been particularly difficult, despite the state having $1.13 billion in American Rescue Act dollars from the federal government. Rhode Island also received $3.2 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $213 million above FY2021, after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law last week. Another $1.5 billion was brought to the state for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, up from $1.35 billion the previous year. And $352 million was administered from the Emergency Rental Assistance funds through ARPA and other funds.
It’s critical that the federal government step up to assist and we have delivered funds to enhance the state’s capacity to help unsheltered people with housing and other needs,” said Reed. “This federal funding is just one part of that larger effort.”
Each of these funds, said Reed, were tapped to help homeless individuals. More than 307 people were unsheltered, and slept in their cars or outside in February, according to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness.
“Lack of safe, secure housing is one of thee major reasons that victims of abuse are unable to flee from dangerous situations,” said Vanessa Volz, the Executive Director of Sojourner House, which will receive more than $1.56 million of the funds for various programs. “These grants also provide life-saving supportive services to help families secure and retain their housing. This CoC funding provides a critical bridge to help victims rebuild their lives.”
HUD doled out $2.6 billion in funding to approximately 7,000 homeless and housing programs across the US.
Several other local communities also received funding from the CoC grants. New Bedford, Mass., located just over the Rhode Island border, received more than $2 million in the state’s total $105 million grant.
It’s unclear how the funds were divided by state or municipality, and a spokesperson in Reed’s office was not immediately available for comment.
The projects receiving federal CoC grants in Rhode Island include:
- Amos House / Amos House Friendship & Swan Street Project: $99,226
- Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern RI - Youth: $67,308
- Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern RI: $167,250
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - Coordinated Entry: $78,116
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - DV CES: $115,000
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - DV RRH Individuals: $296,033
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - Family Housing: $386,636
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH 16 Units: $107,519
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH 754 Broad: $48,059
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Beach Ave Apartments: $108,683
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Harold Lewis House: $102,169
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Mike Terry: $131,915
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Tower: $33,083
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Tremont: $73,204
- Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - RRH Families: $198,534
- East Bay Community Action Program / East Bay Coalition for the Homeless PH: $52,307
- Foster Forward / Rapid Rehousing for Former Foster Youth: $271,662
- House of Hope Community Development Corp. / ACCESS to Home Renewal: $354,973
- House of Hope Community Development Corp. / Fair House Renewal: $39,464
- House of Hope Community Development Corp. / Rockville Mill PSH: $162,250
- House of Hope Community Development Corp. / Warwick PSH: $140,178
- Housing Authority of the City of Pawtucket, PAW HA RRH: $158,888
- Lucy’s Hearth / Lucy’s Hearth PSH: $50,742
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry DV: $748,482
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry: $141,714
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / HMIS: $152,064
- RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / Burnside Ave. PSH: $65,005
- RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / Constitution Hill Supportive Housing: $139,113
- RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / RI-500 CoC Planning: $298,148
- RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / RIHousing - SBRA: $2,512,834
- Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing - TBRA: $1,415,002
- Sojourner House / Rapid Rehousing for Undocumented Victims: $339,034
- Sojourner House / Sojourner House Rapid Re-Housing: $793,304
- Sojourner House / Supportive Services for EHV Clients: $105,600
- Sojourner House / Young Adult Domestic Violence Crisis Housing/Rapid Re Housing Project: $325,488
- Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc. / Greater Westerly Supportive Housing Project: $66,197
- YWCA Rhode Island / PSH: $60,122
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.