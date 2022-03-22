R.I. receives $10m from HUD for emergency shelters, rapid rehousing

Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, said the funds will be used to help launch new projects to create youth crisis and rapid rehousing programs, new services for people seeking Emergency Housing Vouchers, a permanent supportive housing project at the Rockville Mill, and a Coordinated Entry System project for survivors of domestic violence.

The federal funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Continuum of Care grants, will support 37 local homeless housing and service programs across the state. The funds will help both individuals and families, said U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will receive more than $10.4 million to help local providers and community partners deliver affordable housing and supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.

“Ensuring every Rhode Islander has safe, private shelter and a stable place to call home is both an ambitious goal and a basic, core community commitment,” said Reed. “But too many people can’t afford stable housing or have other issues that cause them to experience homelessness, in no small part due to the alarming shortage of affordable housing in our state and the lingering impact of the pandemic.”

The Continuum of Care grants are coordinated at the state level by Rhode Island Housing and are jointly administered by non-profits throughout the state. The grants can be used for a variety of homeless assistance activities, like permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, coordinated assessment, and other services to help ensure homelessness is “a brief and rare experience,” said Reed.

“The Rhode Island Continuum of Care is acutely aware of the immense need to leverage resources to support Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness and we are thrilled to have secured these new resources, which will move forward our goal of functionally ending homelessness,” said Michelle Brophy, Chair of the Rhode Island Continuum of Care.

Identifying funding to tackle Rhode Island’s long-standing housing crisis has been particularly difficult, despite the state having $1.13 billion in American Rescue Act dollars from the federal government. Rhode Island also received $3.2 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $213 million above FY2021, after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law last week. Another $1.5 billion was brought to the state for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, up from $1.35 billion the previous year. And $352 million was administered from the Emergency Rental Assistance funds through ARPA and other funds.

It’s critical that the federal government step up to assist and we have delivered funds to enhance the state’s capacity to help unsheltered people with housing and other needs,” said Reed. “This federal funding is just one part of that larger effort.”

Each of these funds, said Reed, were tapped to help homeless individuals. More than 307 people were unsheltered, and slept in their cars or outside in February, according to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness.

“Lack of safe, secure housing is one of thee major reasons that victims of abuse are unable to flee from dangerous situations,” said Vanessa Volz, the Executive Director of Sojourner House, which will receive more than $1.56 million of the funds for various programs. “These grants also provide life-saving supportive services to help families secure and retain their housing. This CoC funding provides a critical bridge to help victims rebuild their lives.”

HUD doled out $2.6 billion in funding to approximately 7,000 homeless and housing programs across the US.

Several other local communities also received funding from the CoC grants. New Bedford, Mass., located just over the Rhode Island border, received more than $2 million in the state’s total $105 million grant.

It’s unclear how the funds were divided by state or municipality, and a spokesperson in Reed’s office was not immediately available for comment.

The projects receiving federal CoC grants in Rhode Island include:

Amos House / Amos House Friendship & Swan Street Project: $99,226

Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern RI - Youth: $67,308

Community Care Alliance / Rapid Re-Housing of Northern RI: $167,250

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - Coordinated Entry: $78,116

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - DV CES: $115,000

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - DV RRH Individuals: $296,033

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - Family Housing: $386,636

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH 16 Units: $107,519

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH 754 Broad: $48,059

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Beach Ave Apartments: $108,683

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Harold Lewis House: $102,169

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Mike Terry: $131,915

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Tower: $33,083

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - PH Tremont: $73,204

Crossroads Rhode Island / Crossroads - RRH Families: $198,534

East Bay Community Action Program / East Bay Coalition for the Homeless PH: $52,307

Foster Forward / Rapid Rehousing for Former Foster Youth: $271,662

House of Hope Community Development Corp. / ACCESS to Home Renewal: $354,973

House of Hope Community Development Corp. / Fair House Renewal: $39,464

House of Hope Community Development Corp. / Rockville Mill PSH: $162,250

House of Hope Community Development Corp. / Warwick PSH: $140,178

Housing Authority of the City of Pawtucket, PAW HA RRH: $158,888

Lucy’s Hearth / Lucy’s Hearth PSH: $50,742

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry DV: $748,482

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / Coordinated Entry: $141,714

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless / HMIS: $152,064

RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / Burnside Ave. PSH: $65,005

RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / Constitution Hill Supportive Housing: $139,113

RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / RI-500 CoC Planning: $298,148

RIHousing and Mortgage Finance Corp. / RIHousing - SBRA: $2,512,834

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation / RIHousing - TBRA: $1,415,002

Sojourner House / Rapid Rehousing for Undocumented Victims: $339,034

Sojourner House / Sojourner House Rapid Re-Housing: $793,304

Sojourner House / Supportive Services for EHV Clients: $105,600

Sojourner House / Young Adult Domestic Violence Crisis Housing/Rapid Re Housing Project: $325,488

Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc. / Greater Westerly Supportive Housing Project: $66,197

YWCA Rhode Island / PSH: $60,122

