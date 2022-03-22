Salem man, 76, arrested in 1971 slaying of Bedford woman

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan identified the suspect during an afternoon briefing as Arthur Louis Massei, of Salem. Massei was arrested at his home Tuesday without incident and faces arraignment on a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn.

The charge, Ryan says, stems from the fact that he allegedly tied up Scheublin, then a 54-year-old mother of two children, “stabbing her multiple times, and then striking her in the head causing her death.”

Ryan said that in the early evening on June 10, 1971, Scheublin’s husband, Lexington Trust Bank President Raymond Scheublin, arrived home from work to find his wife laying face-down on the basement floor with her ankles tied together and a makeshift gag around her neck.

“An autopsy subsequently determined that Mrs. Scheublin had been stabbed with a knife multiple times, and struck with an unidentified object, which caused a massive blunt force injury to her head,” Ryan said.

She said nothing of value was taken from the home, but Natalie Schueblin’s 1969 Chevrolet Impala was missing. By 8:42 p.m. that night, Ryan said, police found the car in the parking lot of a nearby VA hospital. It appeared that someone had intentionally wiped down the vehicle, Ryan said, but investigators still managed to collect latent fingerprints, including one from the passenger side back window.

In 1999, Ryan said, Massei was allegedly identified as a match for the prints through a federal database. State Police later interviewed him, and he denied ever being in Bedford or having any knowledge of the murder. Massei later claimed that he had been solicited by an organized crime associate to kill the wife of a banker and make the slaying look like a break-in.

“He claimed that he had turned down that job that was offered to him,” Ryan said. “I want to be clear that throughout this investigation, [police have] found nothing to corroborate that Mr. Scheublin ever put out a contract on his wife or was in any way involved in his wife’s death. That is merely story that police were told by Mr. Massei.”

In recent years investigators have been reexamining the case as part of the cold case unit Ryan launched in 2019, she said.

Police identified a woman, Ryan said, “who admitted that she had been involved with Massie in schemes to defraud banks during the 1990s. She told the police that Mr. Massei habitually carried a knife, and that he had bragged to her that he had previously killed someone with a knife.”

Ryan said that information along with evidence gathered prompted a grand jury to return the murder indictment Tuesday.

The Bedford home where Natalie Scheublin was found murdered in 1971. Bob Dean/Globe Sfaff

“This situation, being able to go to a family over 50 years later and tell them that we have taken the first step in holding someone accountable, that we have kept our promise, that we will never give up, is exactly what we envisioned when I created the cold case unit in 2019,” Ryan said.

Bedford Police Chief Ken Fong also praised the investigative team in a statement that Ryan’s office released after the briefing.

“I’m hopeful that the arrest in this case will provide some closure and sense of justice for Natalie Scheublin’s family, as well as assurance to all in our community who were shocked by this brutal crime,” Fong said. “I want to thank all the investigators whose determination and perseverance made this moment possible, from those who responded to the Scheublin’s home that day more than 50 years ago, to everyone along the way who has pursued leads and ultimately identified the suspect we arrested today.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.