Salem to receive $1.3 million in opioid settlement

Salem will receive $1.3 million over the next 16 years as part of the recent national settlement of lawsuits brought against a pharmaceutical company and drug distributors relating to the opioid crisis.
The $26 billion agreement settled civil claims brought by states and localities against Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, and the distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen. Salem will receive $60,000 to $150,000 annually through 2038.
All the funds will be directed toward opioid overdose prevention, education, and treatment.
“This is the first major award to the city in our ongoing legal efforts to hold accountable those companies responsible for profiting off of and furthering the opioids crisis in the community, but I am hopeful it will not be the last,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “Other litigation against additional companies is continuing through the legal process and may, if resolved in the city’s favor, result in additional settlement amounts to fund this important work.”
