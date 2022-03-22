‘A solid road map’: State commission report offers reforms for facial recognition tech

“This report gives us a solid road map in the drive to clarify the laws around this,” Representative Michael Day, who co-chaired the commission, told the Globe. “You’ve got the helpfulness of the tool on one side and invasive nature of it and privacy rights on the other side. The commission and the report helped balance that interest. This report won’t go on a shelf and gather dust.”

Some of the recommendations from the commission include requiring a warrant to use the technology, limiting facial recognition searches to felony investigations, centralizing the technology’s use to a group within the Massachusetts State Police, and notifying people who were identified using it.

A state commission probing the use of facial recognition technology released a 173-page report Tuesday recommending that the Massachusetts Legislature adopt new reforms on the use of such tools for surveillance. The goal, the commission wrote, is to balance law enforcement use of the technology to solve crimes with civil liberty protections.

The state’s facial recognition commission was formed as a result of a major police reform law in 2020, which notably did not include regulation of government use of the tool. The provision to limit the technology was vetoed out of the bill by Governor Charlie Baker and the Democrat-controlled Legislature did not override that decision. Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor, was also resistant toward it.

Neither Baker’s nor Healey’s spokespeople immediately returned requests for comment.

The report was sent to commission members March 14 and publicly released Tuesday.

The 21-member commission included representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, the state police, as well as Healey’s and Baker’s offices. Fifteen members voted in favor of the report, four dissented and two did not vote, according to Day.

Civil liberties groups say they support the recommendations to tighten regulation of the facial surveillance technology, citing the threats to privacy and dangers to communities of color.

“It is critical to get this balance right because face surveillance technology poses profound and unprecedented threats to our privacy and other basic freedoms,” Kade Crockford, the ACLU’s Technology for Liberty program director, wrote in a statement.

In 2019 the ACLU of Massachusetts conducted a test that falsely matched 27 well-known athletes from Boston sports teams to a database of mugshots of real people who had been arrested. Nearly one in six athletes were falsely identified.

“[The technology] is particularly dangerous for communities of color and other marginalized groups,” wrote Crockford, who served on the commission. “These recommendations provide a balanced framework for strong legislation.”

Legislation has already been filed to put guardrails around facial recognition technology, though it’s unclear which chamber will act on the recommendations from the commission first. Day said the report will soon be disseminated to members of the Legislature for their review.

“I have been concerned for some time on the issue of privacy, and balancing public safety against one’s personal rights and liberties,” said Senator Cynthia Stone Creem, who first filed legislation in 2019 and then filed it again in 2021. “Until we have better technology, we have limitations on how we should use it.”

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, Executive Director of the Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the report is detailed and thorough, and that the Legislature “would be well served by seriously considering the recommendations.”

“This is a middle ground approach that could be sensible and viable across different constituencies,” he said in an interview, noting that the recommendations, however, are not binding.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, a member of the commission, penned a dissent letter to Day and co-chair Senator Jamie Eldridge. O’Keefe said that while he agrees with “much of the report,” he believes limiting the use of the technology could inhibit police from doing their jobs.

“The use of this technology, like all new technology, should be regulated and appropriate guardrails established,” he wrote, “but police must be allowed to do their job.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.