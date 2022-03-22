Student at UMass Amherst seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

The 20-year-old UMass Amherst student was hit while he was crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk near Sunset Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to a statement from Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne’s office. The student had almost reached the other side when the white or silver-colored SUV struck him with the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop and continued eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue, officials said.

A student was seriously injured when he was struck by an SUV at the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus Monday night and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver, officials said.

Advertisement

“We are not only appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident, but appealing to the driver as well,” Gagne said in the statement. “What happened last night is likely weighing on their conscience, and this is their opportunity to do the right thing by coming forward.”

The student suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, officials said.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a while or silver SUV with possible front-end damage. On Tuesday they released images of the vehicle and urged anyone with information to contact UMass police at 545-2121 or 545-TIPS (8477).

The crash remains under investigation by the UMass Police Department, Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, officials said.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.