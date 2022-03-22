Twin brother recalls Marine veteran stabbed to death in downtown Boston; bar bouncer charged in slaying

Daniel Martinez, 23, who finished a four-year US Marine enlistment last summer, was fatally stabbed Saturday night allegedly by Alvaro O. Larrama, an East Boston man working as a bouncer at the Sons of Boston bar on Union Street across from Boston City Hall.

“For me, it’s like I don’t feel angry. I just feel like I have things to do,’’ Matthew Martinez said in a telephone interview with the Globe Tuesday. “Now, I’ve got to figure out the things that he started, and I feel his presence. We can cry, but after that’s done, we’ve got things to do. It’s my way of honoring him.”

His twin brother, Daniel, is now dead, a victim of homicide on a downtown Boston street, so Matthew Martinez is focused on the future they planned to build together in the Chicago area where they were raised.

Larrama, 38, pleaded not guilty in Boston Municipal Court Monday where he was ordered held without bail.

Alvaro O. Larrama was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday. Larrama, who was working as a bouncer, was charged with murder for stabbing Daniel Martinez. WBZ-TV

“I don’t feel angry,’' Matthew Martinez said of the man charged with murdering his older-by-one minute twin. “I just think about it from a logical standpoint - how do you think you could get away with it? There’s cameras everywhere...That’s what keeps us all from being animals - being logical. How do you think you could just do that?”

According to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office and Boston police, surveillance cameras on the street that is lined with bars and also runs parallel to the New England Holocaust Memorial did in fact capture the key moments in the homicide.

During Larrama’s arraignment - attended by Martinez’s father, Manuel, and other relatives who drove in from Chicago - prosecutors said Martinez and a friend were recorded as they walked away from the bar after being refused entry while Larrama was working security at the door.

The cameras also recorded Larrama as he followed Martinez and his friends down Union Street where Martinez raised his arm in a defensive move, threw an aluminum beer can at the bouncer before being fatally stabbed once in the chest, authorities said.

US Marine veteran Daniel Martinez was fatally stabbed near the Sons of Boston bar, on Union Street. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Also recorded was Larrama as he allegedly put his knife back into his pocket, being let into the kitchen at the bar where he discarded the hat and sweatshirt he was wearing, prosecutors said. He turned his T-shirt inside out before leaving through a back exit, prosecutors alleged.

“Now he has to live with the decisions he [Larrama] made,’' Matthew Martinez said.

Matthew said he was close to his brother during his childhood in the Chicago area, a childhood they shared with two older siblings and a younger brother. (Their parents are divorced). And during those years, it was a boon to have someone close during stressful moments, like entering middle school, he recalled Tuesday.

“For other people it would be hard because, coming in, you don’t know anybody,’' he said. “But for us, we came in and we had each other...We came up together until he left for the Marine Corps.”

Daniel Martinez, around the time he turned 16 years old, decided he wanted to join the Marines, something he did after graduating from high school, in 2017. That meant the twins were apart for an extended period for the first time in years.

“We talked every now and then, but we were growing into men on our own,’' Matthew Martinez said. “He was just a free spirit, loving and just wanted to see the world.”

Matthew Martinez, as he usually did, drove his brother to O’Hare Airport last week as Daniel was preparing to fly to Boston to visit with yet another of his “Marine brothers.” Daniel Martinez had already taken trips to California, Kansas, and Colorado for similar visits with his Marine brothers, and a ski trip to Canada, too, Matthew said.

“For him, he was all about connecting with the people he felt loved by,“ Matthew Martinez said. “He really just wanted to be around the people he loves, the people he calls his brothers.”

Matthew Martinez now recalls the moment he saw his twin last.

“When I dropped him off at the airport, I didn’t say, like, a big goodbye,’' he said.

“Are you ready?” he asked his brother.

“Yep,’' came the nonchalant reply.

“You got everything?” he asked his brother.

“Yep.”

The brothers exchanged a fist bump and Daniel went to catch a plane to Boston where he met another Marine brother who was with him at the bar Saturday night, Matthew Martinez said.

Although not formally identical twins, the two were close enough in appearance to sometimes confuse friends. Matthew recalled how he had a moustache while visiting his clean-shaven brother at a Marine base. They took turns appearing as the clean-shaven Daniel suddenly having a full grown moustache, sharing laughs at the confused looks they drew from Daniel’s friends.

Daniel Martinez finished his enlistment last summer and spent the time since then getting set for the next phase of his life. The twins and a third younger brother were going to buy a house and live together - Daniel was preparing to pursue a business degree, Matthew was looking to focus on software development.

“He kind of wanted to lead us and [use] everything he learned in the Marine Corps leading other people,’' Matthew Martinez said. “Because he did have people he was in charge of, the last rank that he had earned was a sergeant.”

And in the meantime, the twins would continue working in the family business, the Martinez Funeral Home, in Chicago.

Soon, his extended family will be handling arrangements for one of their own.

And Matthew Martinez will have to figure out how to go forward without his twin

“I think that’s probably the hardest part, trying to figure out where to pick up the pieces,’' he said. “No complaining. You just got to get it done.”

