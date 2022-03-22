Weymouth’s Community Clean-Up Day is coming on April 23

Community groups and individuals are invited to participate in Weymouth’s annual Community Clean-Up Day on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants must register by April 15 by contacting the mayor’s office at 781-762-3618.

The town will provide gloves, trash bags, and yard waste bags, and the Department of Public Works will schedule pickups. Lunch also will be provided, from noon to 1:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Weymouth Town Hall.