Weymouth’s Community Clean-Up Day is coming on April 23

Community groups and individuals are invited to participate in Weymouth’s annual Community Clean-Up Day on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants must register by April 15 by contacting the mayor’s office at 781-762-3618.
The town will provide gloves, trash bags, and yard waste bags, and the Department of Public Works will schedule pickups. Lunch also will be provided, from noon to 1:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Weymouth Town Hall.
In the past, the annual cleanup has targeted neighborhoods, parks, beaches, school grounds, and other public spaces.
“All efforts will positively contribute to the overall appearance of our town,” Mayor Robert Hedlund said in a letter to the community.
